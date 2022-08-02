Former Texas A&M Edge Rusher Headed to Big 10 East

Edge Rusher Jahzion Harris will transfer to Rutgers, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Harris spent one season with the Texas A&M Aggies before he opted to enter the transfer portal this off-season.

Harris played in two games as an Aggie. He recorded four total tackles and one sack.

Harris expressed his interest in returning home upon entering the portal. He is originally from Staten Island (NY), so this move will allow him to play close to home. Rutgers is only a one hour drive from his hometown.

There is also an easier for Harris path to playing time at Rutgers than at Texas A&M.

The Aggies just signed the nation’s top recruiting class filled with multiple elite defensive linemen and edge rushers. The opportunity for meaningful snaps would be hard to come by if Harris remained in College Station (TX).

Harris will have to sit out the 2022 season unless he receives a waiver from the NCAA. To receive immediate eligibility without a waiver, players must enter the transfer portal before May 1st. Harris entered the portal on July 28th.

If Harris can receive an NCAA waiver, he will begin his career with the Scarlet Knights on Sept. 3rd at Boston College.

