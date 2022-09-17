Aggies Star Freshman Evan Stewart, Denver Harris, Two Others Suspended vs. Miami

The Texas A&M Aggies will be without star freshman Evan Stewart, Denver Harris, Chris Marshall and Deyon Bouie for the team's matchup with the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field on Saturday night, Sources have confirmed to AllAggies.com.

The news comes just one week after an embarrassing upset loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers, in which the No. 6 Aggies were the subject of national attention.

The Aggies were already set to make a big change against the Hurricanes, with LSU Transfer Max Johnson set to start at quarterback over Haynes King, who had been the team's starter for the first two games of the season.

In his first two games at the college level, Stewart had quickly become arguably one of the Aggies' best receivers, catching a team-best 10 catches for 105 yards.

Harris, who was the top-rated cornerback in the 2022 recruiting cycle, had also played a major impact for the Aggies early on this season and had earned significant playing time in an already stacked secondary.

Marshall was the team's fourth leading receiver, with four catches for 41 yards through his first two games.

Bouie had yet to see the field for the Aggies.

All three of Stewart, Marshall and Harris were members of the 2022 SI99, with Stewart and Harris representing the crowned jewels of the Aggies' No. 1 ranked class.

Without Marshall and Stewart in the lineup, the Aggies will rely on Ainias Smith, Yulkeith Brown, Chase Lane and Moose Muhammad III to make plays in the passing game.

The Aggies and the Hurricanes are set to kick off at 8 pm.

