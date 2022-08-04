Skip to main content

Aggie Freshmen Receive Jersey Numbers

The Texas A&M freshmen summer enrollees have received their jersey numbers.

There is palpable excitement for the Texas A&M Aggies with their true freshmen this fall. The Aggies signed the number one recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. All of the signees from that historic class have arrived on campus. 

The early enrollees were given their jersey numbers in spring. The summer enrollees received their numbers ahead of fall camp. 

Here are the numbers for the true freshmen:

Summer Enrollees:

CB Deyon Bouie - 3

DE Shemar Stewart - 4

DE Enai White - 6

WR Noah Thomas - 9

WR Chris Marshall - 10

S Jacoby Mathews - 14

TE Donovan Green - 18

RB Le'Veon Moss - 22

K Ethan Moczulski - 22

LB Martrell Harris - 40

OL Mark Nabou - 54

OL Hunter Erb - 55

OT PJ Williams - 59

OL Kam Dewberry - 75

TE Theodor Melin Ohrstrom - 86

DT Walter Nolen - 88

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

1200x0
Play
Football

Aggie Freshmen Receive Jersey Numbers

The Texas A&M freshmen summer enrollees have received their jersey numbers.

By Michael Gresser23 seconds ago
USATSI_15270764
Play
News

Texas A&M Announces Medical Retirement of Two Players

Donnell Harris and Hezekiah Jones are done playing football for Texas A&M

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Tony Mitchell
Play
Football

Texas A&M Targeting Committed Recruits with Official Offers

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies Staff2 hours ago

DE Lebbeus Overton - 18

DE Malick Sylla - 92

Early Enrollees:

WR Evan Stewart - 1

S Bryce Anderson - 1

CB Denver Harris - 2

DE Anthony Lucas - 8

CB Bobby Taylor - 9

QB Conner Weigman - 15

TE Jake Johnson - 19

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew - 19

LB Ish Harris - 25

S Jarred Kerr - 33

DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - 99

The Aggies begin fall camp on Wednesday, July 3rd. Many true freshmen will have the opportunity to compete for immediate playing time in fall camp.

Texas A&M fans will see many of these newcomers in action for the first time on Sept. 3rd when the Aggies host Sam Houston.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

1200x0
Football

Aggie Freshmen Receive Jersey Numbers

By Michael Gresser23 seconds ago
USATSI_15270764
News

Texas A&M Announces Medical Retirement of Two Players

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
Tony Mitchell
Football

Texas A&M Targeting Committed Recruits with Official Offers

By AllAggies Staff2 hours ago
kenyon green
Football

A Rookie First: Aggie Kenyon Green Works on Starting O-Line for Texans

By Cole Thompson5 hours ago
USATSI_18109841
Football

Florida Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas A&M

By Matt Galatzan8 hours ago
10517553
Football

Former Texas A&M Edge Rusher Headed to Big 10 East

By Michael GresserAug 2, 2022 5:36 PM EDT
Achane
Football

Preseason Poll Projections: Aggies Ranked in Top 5?

By Zach DimmittAug 2, 2022 4:52 PM EDT
USATSI_17300684
Football

Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

By Matt GalatzanAug 2, 2022 8:00 AM EDT