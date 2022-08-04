Aggie Freshmen Receive Jersey Numbers

There is palpable excitement for the Texas A&M Aggies with their true freshmen this fall. The Aggies signed the number one recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. All of the signees from that historic class have arrived on campus.

The early enrollees were given their jersey numbers in spring. The summer enrollees received their numbers ahead of fall camp.

Here are the numbers for the true freshmen:

Summer Enrollees:

CB Deyon Bouie - 3

DE Shemar Stewart - 4

DE Enai White - 6

WR Noah Thomas - 9

WR Chris Marshall - 10

S Jacoby Mathews - 14

TE Donovan Green - 18

RB Le'Veon Moss - 22

K Ethan Moczulski - 22

LB Martrell Harris - 40

OL Mark Nabou - 54

OL Hunter Erb - 55

OT PJ Williams - 59

OL Kam Dewberry - 75

TE Theodor Melin Ohrstrom - 86

DT Walter Nolen - 88

DE Lebbeus Overton - 18

DE Malick Sylla - 92

Early Enrollees:

WR Evan Stewart - 1

S Bryce Anderson - 1

CB Denver Harris - 2

DE Anthony Lucas - 8

CB Bobby Taylor - 9

QB Conner Weigman - 15

TE Jake Johnson - 19

CB Marquis Groves-Killebrew - 19

LB Ish Harris - 25

S Jarred Kerr - 33

DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy - 99

The Aggies begin fall camp on Wednesday, July 3rd. Many true freshmen will have the opportunity to compete for immediate playing time in fall camp.

Texas A&M fans will see many of these newcomers in action for the first time on Sept. 3rd when the Aggies host Sam Houston.

