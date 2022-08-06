Way-Too-Early Game Predictions: Florida vs Texas A&M

Coming off of tough matchups with Alabama, South Carolina and Ole Miss, the Texas A&M Aggies should have their hands full when they welcome the Florida Gators to Kyle Field field.

The Gators will welcome a new head coach in Billy Napier, who makes his way over from Louisiana Lafayette for his first Power 5 head coaching job.

So will the Aggies be able to move the ball on the Gators?

Now, the staff at AllAggies.com offers its predictions for the game.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

I still have real questions about the Aggies quarterback situation, and those likely won't go away until we get to see what they can do on the field this season. And while Florida does have the talent advantage at that position, I think that the Aggies are the better football team everywhere else. Not to mention, the game being in College Station is a major advantage for the Aggies.

Texas A&M wins in a relatively close one.

Texas A&M 27, Florida 17

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Florida might have quarterback Anthony Richardson, but it’s replacing several offensive linemen and star running back Dameon Pierce. The Gators also will do everything in their power to get the future right under new coach Billy Napier, meaning they’ll handle a 7-5 record should 10-2 be on the horizon.

Will Florida be back in the future? Sure. Are the Gators on the same tier as A&M for 2022. Not in the slightest.

Texas A&M 38, Florida 24

Timm Hamm - Reporter/Columnist

This might be one of the stronger tests for the Aggies defense this season, as Florida’s QB situation is very solid. But with all the talent on that side of the ball for A&M, plus home field advantage, it should be just a bit less than a walk in the park for the Aggies.

Texas A&M 41, Florida 24

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

What makes this game difficult to pick, at least in August, is that we really have no clue what kind of team Florida will have. The Gators are breaking in a new coach in Billy Napier, and while the fan base is excited, he still has to figure things out. That's the big differentiator here — the Aggies have things figured out, for the most part, and I don't think the Gators will have flattened that curve enough to win this one. The impact of the game being in Aggieland will be muted by the fact that the Gators play in the Swamp and that's a comparable atmosphere. But, the Aggies just have a better team, and that should win out.

Texas A&M 38, Florida 31

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

The Gators are rebuilding in Year 1 under Billy Napier. They have some exciting pieces on their roster, most notably quarterback Anthony Richardson, but they do not match up well with the Aggies. The Gators have little to work with offensively outside of Richardson, so I expect the Texas A&M defense to shut them down. The electric Kyle Field atmosphere gives me all the more confidence the Aggies will roll in this week 10 contest.



Texas A&M 34, Florida 25

