Falcons Sign Former Texas A&M First-Rounder Germain Ifedi

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Texas A&M offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network. Ifedi spent the last two seasons as a member of the Chicago Bears.

Germain Ifedi

Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016, Ifedi has been a consistent swing player since entering the league. During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Ifedi played both tackle positions and left guard for four seasons.

While in Chicago, competed for starting reps at both right tackle and left guard. He had 16 games for the Bears in 2020, 10 at right guard and six at right tackle. Last season Ifedi primarily saw reps at right guard prior to suffering a mid-season injury that would keep him out until December.

As a member of Texas A&M's offensive line, Ifedi was one one four players selected in the first round after playing tackle during their final season. Coming out of Westside in Houston, Ifedi started at right guard in 2013, right tackle in 2014 and both tackle spots in 2015.

Germain Ifedi

The Falcons' offensive line isn't looking to upgrade, but rather add competition. Second-year guard Jalen Mayfield struggled with consistency during his rookie season and could need a push to improve. The same could be said for right tackle Kaleb McGary, who has yet to live up to his first-round status in three seasons.

Entering training camp, Ifedi should fight for reps against both Mayfield and McGary on the right side. Should he win the starting right tackle role, perhaps coach Arthur Smith elects to move McGary inside due to his status as a first-round talent.

If McGary proves to be worthy of the starting tackle spot for Atlanta, Ifedi likely fills in a right guard over Mayfield due to experience. In six seasons, he has played in 85 games, starting in 83 at a multitude of positions.

Germain Ifedi

Ifedi will also reunite with former A&M offensive tackle Jake Matthews. Matthews, who played both tackle positions during his time in College Station, was selected sixth overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Falcons and has been their Pro Bowl left tackle ever since.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here