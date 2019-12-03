Aggies in the NFL: Tannehill Time in Tennessee

COLLEGE STATION - Ryan Tannehill was expected to be nothing short of a backup for the Tennessee Titans this season. It's now December and he could potentially be the reason his team remains in the playoff hunt.

In Week 5 of the season, the team announced that the former Aggie would be the team's starter moving forward. Since his first snap, Tannehill has been flawless, commanding the offense and adding a new identity to the passing game.

On Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, Tannehill led the charge once more, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The Titans would go on to win, 31-17, taking sole second place in the AFC South race.

Since the switch to Tannehill, Tennessee has gone 5-1 and continues to look like contenders in the playoff hunt. With two games against the Houston Texans to close out the year, the former A & M quarterback could lead his team to a division title and potentially receive a contract extension.

For the season, Tannehill has thrown for 1602 yards, 12 touchdowns and rushed for three more. Let's see how the other Aggies performed this week in the NFL.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans: Tampa moved to 4-7 on the year with a victory over Jacksonville. Evans finished with four catches for 53 yards.

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk: Kirk continues to blossom into one of the young stars at wide receiver. The second-year Aggies finished with three catches for 23 yards in the loss to Los Angeles.

Atlanta Falcons OT Jake Matthews: The Falcons fell short on Thursday to the NFC South New Orleans Saints. Matthews started at left tackle and helped Atlanta tally 348 total yards of offense.

Seattle Seahawks OT Germain Ifedi: The Seahawks held on late to defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. Ifedi started at right tackle and helped Seattle culminate 444 total yards of offense.

Jacksonville Jaguars PK Josh Lambo: Lambo saw limited action, but made a season-long 53 yard field goal in the team loss to Tampa. He would have a chance to make a point after attempt.

New Orleans Saints OC Erik McCoy: The Saints are heading back to the playoffs thanks to their offensive success. McCoy started at helped New Orleans to finish with 279 total yards of offense against Atlanta.

Dallas Cowboys DE Michael Bennett: The Cowboys lost to Buffalo on Thanksgiving, but Bennett played quite well. The veteran defensive lineman finished with two solo tackles and three assisted tackles.

Los Angeles Rams WR Josh Reynolds: Reynolds continues to be the fourth option in Jared Goff's arsenal. The third-year wideout finished Sunday's victory with four receptions for 39 yards in the team win over Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs FS Armani Watts: Kansas City picked up the victory over rival Oakland at home. Watts finished with one solo tackle on special teams.

Washington Redskins FS Deshazor Everett: Everett finished with two tackles in the team victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Cincinnati Bengals PK Randy Bullock: Cincinnati finally picked up their first victory of the season against the New York Jets. Bullock would make 2-of-3 on field goal attempts, connecting from 24 and 47 yards and missing from 48. He also hit both his point after attempts.

Green Bay Packers DT Kingsley Keke: The fifth-round rookie finished with one solo tackle in the team victory over the New York Giants.

Did not record a stat: Cleveland's Ricky Seals-Jones, Cleveland's Damion Ratley, Cincinnati's Trayveon Williams, Dallas' Donovan Wilson, Detroit's Don Maulbach, Houston's Cullen Gillaspia, Jacksonville's Cedric Ogbuehi, New England's Jermain Eluemunor

Inactive: Denver's Von Miller, Philadelphia's Daeshon Hall

Injured Reserved: Baltimore's Daylon Mack, Baltimore's Otaro Alaka, Detriot's Tra Carson, Tampa Bay's Justin Evans, San Francisco's Damontre Moore