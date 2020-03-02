Aggies In The XFL: Ford Finds End Zone In St.Louis Victory

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A & M has found their success in the XFL when it comes to St.Louis. Former A & M running back Keith Ford would score the first touchdown in BattleHawks history Week 1 against Dallas. In Week 3, Christine Michael would score the team's first touchdown in their return to the Arch City.

Ford, who spent time at both Oklahoma and A & M, missed the past two games with a lower-body injury. Healthy enough to return to action, the BattleHawks third-string running back was the reason for a victory Saturday evening.

Ford finished against the Seattle Dragons with three carries for 23 yards and a touchdown. His 13-yard score came just before the half to put St.Louis up by a pair of touchdown heading into the break. Ford also had one catch for five yards. St.Louis would hold on to win, 23-16.

Michael, who was drafted with the first pick in franchise history, continued to carve out a role for himself as the change of pace back. The former second-rounder would finish with 12 carries for 27 yards, averaging 2.3 yards per run. His fourth quarter run late would seal the victory for St.Louis behind a 264-yard performance from SEC alumn, Jordan Ta'amu.

Fellow Aggie running back Trey Williams would face off against the 12th Man brothers as a member of Seattle. His role was limited behind the likes of a strong outing on the BattleHawks defense. Williams, a former five-star talent, would rush for zero yards off five carries. His longest play of the afternoon would go for three yards.

Not all was grand in the XFL for former Aggies. Seattle announced that tight end Cam Clear was waived over the weekend. Clear had been dealing with multiple injuries since the start of camp and failed to return to standard form. He spent two seasons as predominantly a blocker for the Aggies in 2014-15.

While Clear will be looking for a new roster, the Los Angeles Wildcats added another Aggie to the league. Signed earlier this week, punter Shane Tripucka would make his first appearance on the road against the New York Guardians. The former All-SEC punter had three punts for a 39.7-yard average in the 17-14 loss.

One Aggie should expect to make it to the XFL Championship in April if the team doesn't implode. Former A & M offensive lineman Avery Gennesy played a vital role on the offensive line of the undefeated Houston Roughnecks. Gennesy, the team's right guard, helped future MVP PJ Walker and Houston's offense collect 307 total yards in a 27-20 victory over the Dallas Renegades.

Williams and the Dragons will travel to the Lone Star State to face Gennesy and Houston on Saturday. The Wildcats will play host to the Tampa Bay Vipers while St.Louis returns to the road to face the D.C. Defenders.