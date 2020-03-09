AllAggies
Aggies In The XFL: Michael Shines In Team Loss

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — No matter the league, first-round picks will always be set to a higher expectation. As the face of the team's promise and potential, the player selected early is the one that shines the brightest.

That's the expectation, but hardly the reality. And while St.Louis Battlehawks Christine Michael is far from having a struggling season, the former Aggie has yet to have a breakout outing.

But that somewhat changed on Sunday afternoon inside of Audi Field.

The Texas A&M alum would rush for his best game, collecting 69 yards on 12 carries, while adding 14 more through the air. St.Louis would battle late, bur the DC Defenders would end their two-game losing streak to pick up the 15-6 victory at home.

For the season, Michael now has tallied 178 yards on 59 carries with a touchdown. He's also tallied 36 yards through the air as a receiving option.

The XFL has hit its halfway mark and could be up for the test. With other sports begging to take over, let's check-in to see how the rest of the Aggies performed in another week of action.

Seattle Dragons RB Trey Williams: Seattle jumped out to that two-touchdown lead at Houston thanks to an impressive 17-yard touchdown run from Williams. The native Houstonian would finish with 28 yards and the score off seven carries. For the season, Williams ranks 13th in rushing with 122 yards, 84 receiving yards and two total touchdowns.

St.Louis BattleHawks RB Keith Ford: Ford has shown glimpses, but his Sunday afternoon was uneventful. The former Aggie and Sooners star would collect three total yards off three carries and be targeted once. On the year, Ford has collected two touchdowns off 10 carries for 52 yards.

Houston Roughnecks OG Avery Gennesy: The Roughnecks remain undefeated thanks to another standout outing from PJ Walker under center. Gennesy, who started at tackle in his days at College Station, helped Houston tally 440 total yards of offense. The Roughnecks are currently averaging a league-high 343.3 yards per game.

Los Angeles Wildcats P Shane Tripucka: The former Aggie punter would see more action in his second week after playing limited in Week 4. Tripucka would have three punts, averaging a net yard average of 37.5 yards per punt. The Wildcats would hold on for a 41-31 victory over the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Roughnecks will travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Guardians Saturday while Williams and the Dragons will play host to Los Angeles Sunday night. The St.Louis duo will continue their road trip with a visit down to the swamps to face the Vipers. 

