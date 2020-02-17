AllAggies
Aggies In The XFL: Williams Excells Seattle To First Win

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — The XFL kicked off Week 2 with lesser results than the season opener. Attendance dropped by 2,000 in Washington D.C. while the Los Angeles Wildcats' season opener featured just over 14,000 new fans clad in black and yellow apparel.

But if Teams like the Seattle Dragons, Houston Roughnecks and St.Louis Battlehawks can keep the attendance ablaze, it'll e hard to think the league won't sustain past the 2020 season. And wouldn't you know it, all four former Texas A&M players are on those rosters.

It seems like the 12th Man will bring some luck to a potential long-term option for Spring Football.

Dragons running back Trey Williams continues to be driving force for the team in the Pacific Northwest. The former Aggie would tally 45 yards on 11 carries and make one reception in the Dragons 17-9 victory against the Tampa Bay Vipers.

The Dragons fanbase of nearly 30,000 fans would see quarterback Brandon Silvers throw for 91 yards and a touchdown as the team secured their first victory of the season. Former A&M tight end Cam Clear would not play for the second week following suffering an injury towards the end of training camp.

Williams, a former five-star recruit from Spring, Texas, spent three seasons in the maroon and white. Named to the All-SEC freshman roster in 2012, the shifty runner became a focal point of the Aggies' special teams from 2012-14. Williams would finish his time in College Station with 1,343 rushing yards, 330 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns.

Undrafted in 2015, Williams would spend time with the Washington Redskins, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. Most recently, the Aggie alum became a specialty back for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. He would rush for over 200 yards and score two touchdowns in six games before the league ceased operations.

In Houston, the three other Aggies would meet on the gridiron at TDECCU Stadium. Roughnecks' Avery Gennesy would earn the starting nod at right guard in the team's 28-24 victory. Former running back Christine Michael would rush for 38 yards on 15 carries while fellow Aggie Keith Ford would not play.

Ford scored the first touchdown in St.Louis history the week prior against the Dallas Renegades in Globe Life Park. The Battlehawks will have their home opener next week against the New York Guardians. The Dragons will host the Renegades while the Roughnecks will begin their two-game road trip against the Vipers in Tampa. 

