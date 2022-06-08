LOOK: Former A&M RB Isaiah Spiller in Full LA Chargers Gear

Former Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller is already looking comfortable in his new NFL gear.

After being a fourth-round selection by the Los Angeles Chargers this past April, Spiller is looking to bring some versatility to LA's backfield behind elite running back Austin Ekeler.

He gave A&M and Chargers fan alike a first look at his new NFL threads last Wednesday. Take a look:

Spiller, a two-time 1,000-yard runner for the Aggies in three seasons, has been heralded for his violent rushing style and physical frame. A&M's rushing attack was one of the most consistent groups in the SEC in large part to Spiller and fellow runner Devon Achane.

He even received some high praise from legendary NFL running back Marshall Faulk prior to the draft:

"But when I think about a guy and how he plays the game and the fact that you’ve got to be able to do it in the running game and the passing game … I look at Isaiah Spiller and what he brings to the table," Faulk said. "I think on the right team, Isaiah Spiller and a Kyren Williams, those two guys could really be a great addition to a team who just needs that piece."

The Spring, Texas native was a do-it-all type of player during his final year with the Aggies. While A&M's offense struggled to find consistency at times, Spiller led the Aggies with 179 carries for 1,011 yards and six rushing scores. He also had the third-most receptions on the team (25), while adding 189 receiving yards and a touchdown.

LA's minicamp begins next Wednesday, June 15.

