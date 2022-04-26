Jimbo Fisher Sees 'Outstanding Pro' In Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller

Jimbo Fisher is one to gush over all his players, but his relationship with running back Isaiah Spiller might be different than any other Texas A&M player as of late. The coach's face lights up when mentioning the Aggies' leading rusher of the past three seasons.

Now, Spiller hopes to make Fisher proud at the next level.

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, Fisher continues to advocate for his players. Spiller won't have to worry about being drafted over the three days, but where he lands and what round he falls to is the biggest question.

Fisher sees the traits in Spiller needed to be a three-down feature back in today's league.

"He basically had 1,000 yards every year," Fisher said of Spiller on The Rich Eisen Show Monday. "Over 3,000 yards in his career. Great out of the backfield, catches the ball, pass blocker. He can run inside or out. I think he has the chance to be a really, really outstanding player in that regard."

Coming out of Spring, Texas in 2019, Spiller became the leading rusher as a freshman following the season-ending injury to Jashaun Corbin in Week 2. The Aggies were depleted at running back, giving Spiller excessive carries for him to adjust to SEC defenses.

Spiller posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns starting in 2020, helping the Aggies finish 9-1 with an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. For his career, he averaged 5.6 yards per attempt and tallied 3,578 total yards of offense to go along with 26 touchdowns.

Early mock drafts suggests that Spiller will be selected sometime on Day 2, likely between the middle of the second round and the early third. One scout recently compared his game to former Houston Texans Pro Bowl running back Arian Foster due to his vision and physical demeanor.

Spiller has visited with the Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders. Spiller also had virtual meetings with the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers, and has been consistently linked to the Atlanta Falcons.

The Aggies are expected to see several players drafted between the seven rounds, including offensive lineman Kenyon Green, defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and linebacker Aaron Hansford. The first round begins Thursday at 7 p.m.

