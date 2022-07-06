Kyle Field Ranks Among The Nation’s Most Intimidating Stadiums

The Texas A&M Aggies have the luxury of playing football in one of the most intimidating stadiums in the country.

247Sports released their list of college football’s nine most intimidating stadiums in 2022, and Kyle Field ranked number seven.

Here is what they had to say about Kyle Field:

At field level, the volume is deafening inside Kyle Field when Texas A&M plays a nationally-ranked opponent. The Aggies could get as many as four of those opportunities this season, beginning with Mario Cristobal and Miami in Week 3, followed by anticipated games with Ole Miss, Florida and LSU over the second half of the schedule. This will be Jimbo Fisher's most talented squad in College Station, one most analysts believe could be a College Football Playoff contender if they're able to beat conference favorite Alabama on the road in October.

The swallowing atmosphere of Kyle Field allows the Aggies to beat their opponent on any given Saturday. As evidenced by their game against Alabama in 2021, it does not matter how big an underdog the Aggies are at home. If the Aggies are playing at Kyle Field, they can win.

Although the 12th man on the field does not physically exist, their presence is felt by every away team that steps foot into Kyle Field. That is thanks to the eruptive crowd that floods the stands each Saturday.

The Aggies will host multiple big programs in 2022 including Miami, Ole Miss, Florida, and LSU. They can win all of those games in large part due to the stadium they play in.

The Aggies will open their season at home against Sam Houston on September 3rd.

