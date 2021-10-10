For the first time in 101 games, Alabama has lost to an unranked team. Texas A&M shocked No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night in a thriller on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Aggies fans stormed Kyle Field as soon as the ball sailed through the uprights, making the final score 41–38. It is Alabama's first loss since 2019, ending its 19-game winning streak, and it's coach Nick Saban's first loss to a former assistant coach in Jimbo Fisher.

Alabama went into halftime down 24–10 against Texas A&M. Under Saban, the largest halftime deficit Alabama has overcome is 13 points back in the 2018 national championship game against Georgia. The team hadn't lost to an unranked team since Nov. 17, 2007, when it fell to UL Monroe, snapping what had been a 100-game winning streak against unranked foes.

Alabama started their comeback attempt with a blocked punt in the third quarter and recovered it for a touchdown to make it a one-score game. But the Aggies immediately answered by returning the ensuing kickoff with a 96-yard return from Devon Achane to make it 31–17 after the kick for the extra point.

The high-octane third quarter continued with a 29-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Jameson Williams from Bryce Young to once again bring the Tide within reach. Alabama then made a field goal with just under nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter to make it a 31–30 game.

Later in the game, Williams found himself wide open and scored another touchdown to take the lead at 38–31 after he also caught a pass to complete the two-point conversion.

But the Aggies answered with a pass to Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Zach Calzada, who was injured on the play, to tie it at 38. Texas A&M stopped Alabama on the next drive and even though Calzada was helped off the field, he returned on the ensuing drive to lead the Aggies down the field for the 28-yard field goal that sealed the win in dramatic fashion.

