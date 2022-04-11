'Not Complicated': Ex-Aggie Leon O'Neal Jr. Ultra Confident in NFL Ability

Leon O'Neal Jr. was a star in College Station for the Texas A&M Aggies this past season. But is it enough for the safety to secure a high draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft?

When asked about it, you'd think O'Neal has already seen his NFL future. He spoke with Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson on Monday and left little doubt about where his confidence level stands ahead of the draft on April 28.

Chuck Burton, AP Photo "It’s not real complicated," O'Neal said. "I know I’m ready for the NFL. I’m just going to come in and be who I am. I’m an enforcer. A lot of my game is based on how explosive I am with certain things in pursuit." The 6-1, 240-pound safety tallied a career-high 58 total tackles last season to go along with five passes defended, one sack, and two interceptions. O'Neal's first pick came in the opening game of the year, as he displayed impressive ball skills on an 85-yard pick-six against Kent State. He admitted he's taken inspiration from some of the NFL's best. “I attack the ball," O'Neal said. "I’m always around the ball. Like Budda Baker, you can’t help but see him around the football. That’s how I approach the game.”

He already met with the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers during A&M's Pro Day, but has virtual meetings scheduled with the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens, and Indianapolis Colts.

“Coaches have been hitting me up asking how I’m doing,” O’Neal said. “I’ve had quite a few meetings. They keep saying I played in the best conference in America. With the amount of work I put in, the amount of discipline I put into the game, I know I’m ready. My character flows through me. I have the energy to be a safety. I’m a leader 24/7.”

Born and bred as a high-motor defensive back, O'Neal will wait and see which team calls upon his services on draft day. He's likely to compete for heavy playing time wherever he lands.

