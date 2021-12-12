Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal Declares For 2022 NFL Draft

Texas A&M's Leon O'Neal's goal when arriving in College Station was to "WakeEmUp". That goal has been achieved, and now it's time for a new goal at the professional level.

O'Neal officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft on Sunday via social media. He will not play with the No. 25 Aggies (8-4) against No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3) in the Gator Bowl.

"After many prayers and conversations with my teammates, family, and coaches, I have decided to opt-out of the bowl game, forgo my senior season and declare for the NFL Draft," O'Neal wrote. "It's been such an honor spreading the love of God and representing Texas A&M.

"Now it's time WakeEmUp in the NFL. God bless and Gig'Em."

O'Neal made headlines following the 2019 season when he announced he would enter the transfer portal after his sophomore. Posting on social media after a Texas Bowl win over Oklahoma State, "I want to thank Texas A&M for everything. Every game was one I’ll never forget. Win, lose or draw The 12th man never lost their spirit. I want to thank my brothers for the love and support. Our bond will last forever. I have now placed myself in the transfer portal."

O'Neal eventually would remain in College Station and become a staple of Mike Elko's defense. He also became a fan favorite among fans due to his personality on the field and on social media.

O'Neal tallied 48 tackles, five pass deflections, and a pair of interceptions on the way to helping A&M finish 9-1 in 2020. He would return in 2021 and record 58 total tackles, three tackles for loss, five passes deflections a sack, a fumble return, and a pair of interceptions, one of which was returned for an 85-yard touchdown in the season opener against Kent State.

The Aggies will now be without three defensive names against the Demon Deacons on Dec. 31. Defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal declared for the draft earlier this month while fellow defensive lineman Jayden Peavy announced he would not play earlier this week.

A&M will also be without its defensive coordinator Mike Elko, who was named Duke's head coach on Friday. The Aggies finished with third-ranked scoring defense in 2021, allowing just 15.6 points per game,

