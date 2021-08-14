Sports Illustrated home
Aggies Load Up Senior Bowl Watch List With Eight Candidates

The Texas A&M Aggies loaded senior class is well represented on the senior bowl watch list
Author:

Michael Clemons and Jayden Peevy led eight Texas A&M selected to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, released earlier this week.

Peevy and Clemons were joined by a host of defensive players on the watch list, including defensive backs, Brian George, Myles Jones, Leon O'neal Jr., linebacker Aaron Hansford, pass rusher Tyree Johnson, and offensive lineman, Jahmir Johnson. 

The Aggies, who return nine starters on the defensive side of the ball, will field one of the most experienced defenses in the SEC, with Peevy, O'neal, Hansford, Jones, and Tyree Johnson all projected as starters next season. 

On the offensive side, most of the Aggies returning talent are younger players at the skill positions, such as Ainias Smith, Isaiah Spiller, and Jayden Wydermyer. 

Jahmir Johnson is slated to slide into a starting position for the first time in his career with the Aggies at right tackle, while All-American candidate Kenyon Green sits as the lone returning starter for the Aggies across the offensive line. 

Only college seniors and fourth-year junior graduates are eligible for the game. Fourth-year junior graduates must have graduated by the December prior to the game to be eligible.

The Senior Bowl will be played on Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Alabama. In the 2021 NFL Draft, 106 Senior Bowl players were drafted, with 36 of them taken in the first three rounds.

