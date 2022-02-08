Talented 2023 OL Markis Deal High on Aggies

Texas A&M will be looking to add some talent to its ranks along the offensive front with the 2023 recruiting class, and right at the top of that list, the Aggies are looking hard at Naaman Forest interior offensive line Markis Deal.

And according to a report from 247Sports recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong, Deal and his family also have their eyes on the Aggies as well.

“Being biased my favorite was A&M. We were there for the Alabama game. The energy in that stadium was amazing," Deal's father told Wiltfong. "Not speaking for him, it’s A&M."

Deal, who is one of the most highly recruited linemen in the state of Texas, holds more than 30 scholarship offers from some of the most elite programs in the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Texas, USC, and many more.

And for the Deal, as well as his family, the opportunity to play in close to home looks to be an important factor in his recruitment.

"Parent-wise, proximity, we love to be where we can get down and see him. She’s the head volleyball coach, I’m the football coach," Deal's father continued. "We won’t have a lot of time in the fall. Being able to take a two, three-hour drive would obviously be awesome but ultimately it will be his choice where he finds a home.”

While Deal has not released a list of top schools or indicated when a decision might be made as of yet, the Aggies look to be in a great position as the two-way star heads towards his senior season.

