Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs. Miami

The Aggies face their first real test of the 2022 season

The Texas A&M Aggies will face the toughest test of their schedule thus far in Week 3, when the Miami Hurricanes and new head coach Mario Cristobal head to College Station. 

The Hurricanes will be looking to make a statement under their new coach, while the Aggies are looking to show the world that they deserve their lofty pre-season ranking.

Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com through our season preview series, where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies' schedule in 2022. We've already looked at the Miami matchup as a whole, as well as offensive players and defensive players to watch.

Now, the staff at AllAggies.com presents their game picks for the matchup against Miami

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

The Aggies are facing their toughest test yet with the Hurricanes. And while Mario Cristobal will have his team ready to compete, they are just not quite there yet. The Aggies' defense, and particularly the secondary should prove to be too much for Tyler Van Dyke and the Canes. 

Though if this game wasn't in College Station, it might be a different story.

Texas A&M 23, Miami 16

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist 

Come 2023, Miami is going give Texas A&M a run for its money. Even in a rebuilding year under first-year coach Mario Cristobol, the Hurricanes have several core players who can change the outcome in the drop of a hat. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has the tools to be a difference-maker without a lead. Running Henry Parrish Jr. shined in a limited role at Ole Miss. And don't sleep on the offensive line under Cristobol.

A&M will have its first real test defensively against Van Dyke and the Hurricanes' offense. When the Aggies travel to Coral Gables, perhaps this game comes down to a field goal. This year in College Station, the Aggies hold on to win by at least 10.

Texas A&M 31, Miami (FL) 20

Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs. Miami

The Aggies face their first real test of the 2022 season

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

This should be one of the most anticipated non-conference matchups of the 2022 season. Both programs are trying to earn elite status, and have not met since a home-and-home series in 2007-2008 when the ‘Canes won both games.

College Station is a tough place to play for anyone, much less a visiting ACC team. A&M might not win a national title in 2022, but they’ll find a way to win this game.

Texas A&M 31, Miami (FL) 24

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

It is highly likely that the Texas A&M Aggies enter their Week 3 matchup a comfortable 2-0. Enter the Miami Hurricanes. Yes, the Hurricanes went 7-5 last season and looked rough at times throughout their season. However, it would be a mistake for the Aggies to overlook Miami ahead of their matchup in Jerry World against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Aggies will ultimately leave this game 3-0, but the Hurricanes will make it a closer game than most expect.

Texas A&M 34 Miami (FL) 28

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Miami (FL) is a trendy pick these days, thanks to the coaching change. And I think that Mario Cristobal is going to help the Hurricanes immediately. But A&M brings a ton of talent to this game and a couple of solid opportunities to tune up before taking on Miami. 

Texas A&M 36, Miami 31

