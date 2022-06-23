Miami Hurricanes Defensive Players to Watch: Week 3 vs. Aggies

The Miami Hurricanes are coming to Kyle Field to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in Week 3, looking to make a statement under new head coach, Mario Cristobal.

First-year defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will have some work to do on the roster, as the Hurricanes return just four starters from last year's defensive roster. That unit finished No. 7 in the conference in total defense and No. 9 in scoring defense.

That doesn't reflect the tackling issues the Hurricanes had last season.

Safety James Williams and corner Tyrique Stevenson were outstanding last year - combining for two of the team's eight interceptions - and they're two of the four returning starters on defense.

Here are a few defensive players to watch for from the Hurricanes when they make their trip to college Station.

DT Jacob Lichtenstein

Lichtenstein is a sixth-year senior who transferred from USC. He wanted to play closer to home for his final year, so he switched coasts. He could add to Miami's pass rush by earning a starting spot in fall camp.

Last year, Lichtenstein contributed 28 tackles and four sacks for the Trojans.

S James Williams

Williams was the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year last season and is one of just four returning starters on the defensive side of the ball from 2021.

Last season Williams contributed 31 tackles and two interceptions for the Hurricanes.

CB Tyrique Stevenson

Stevenson is another returning starter from 2021 and received honorable mention recognition. Stevenson had one interception and four pass breakups in the secondary last year.

Stevenson also made 43 tackles in 2021, 29 of those solo.

LB Waynmon Steed

The 6-0, 225-pound linebacker from Miami finished second on the team with 55 tackles (24 solo) last season to go along with one sack.

He's one of the just four returning starters on defense and looks to improve on his totals from a season ago.

