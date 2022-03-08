Skip to main content

Former Aggies Receiver Josh Reynolds Lands Extension From Lions

Former Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds earned a payday from the Detroit Lions

Josh Reynolds never became a household pass-catcher for Los Angeles Rams or Tennessee Titans. Maybe that will change with the Detroit Lions

The former Texas A&M receiver has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth up to $12 million on Tuesday morning. the news was first reported by his agency, Apex Sports Group.

Reynolds, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick by the Rams in 2017. As the team's No. 4 weapon, the former Aggie was best utilized for his tracking instincts downfield, averaging over 11 yards per catch in three of his four seasons in Los Angeles. 

Last season, Reynolds agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Titans to become the team's No. 3 receiver. He played in five games and only recorded 10 catches for 90 yards before asking to be released midseason. 

Claimed off waivers by the Lions, Reynolds became the No. 2 receiver for former Rams' quarterback Jared Goff to close out the season. He tallied 19 catches for 306 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. Reynolds also averaged a career-best 16.1 yards per reception.

A native of San Antonio, Reynolds emerged as a primary weapon for the Aggies in his three seasons with the program. Under the direction of Kevin Sumlin, he recorded 164 receptions for 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns. Reynolds averaged 17 yards per reception as well. 

Reynolds is second in program history for receiving touchdowns, trailing only Jeff Fuller (34). He also holds the single-season record for receiving touchdowns, after scoring 13 during the 2014 season. 

