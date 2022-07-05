ESPN Mock Draft: Pair of Aggies Land with Super Bowl Contenders

The Texas A&M Aggies had four players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft in April. And if ESPN's recent way-too-early 2023 mock draft is any indication, A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher could see next year's Aggies draft class have even more success.

ESPN predicts that defensive back Antonio Johnson will be selected 26th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while offensive guard Layden Robinson will go off the board with the last pick of the first round at No. 32 overall to the Buffalo Bills.

Barring something unforeseen, both teams are fixing to be heavy favorites in their respective conferences with the ultimate goal of reaching Super LVII in February.

Here's what the mock had to say about Johnson's potential selection:

Predicting what Tampa will do almost a year out is impossible without knowing if it will be rebuilding or reloading for another run with quarterback Tom Brady. Either way, one strength of this team during the Super Bowl run in 2020 was a young secondary that attacked offenses. Coach Todd Bowles could invest in the defensive backfield, and the versatile Johnson is exactly the kind of player Bowles has liked in his career. Johnson was Texas A&M's second-leading tackler (79) last season, and he also had a sack and an interception.

And for Robinson:

Let's be honest: The Bills don't have many needs on a Super Bowl-caliber roster. One area in which there could be a future opening is along the interior of the offensive line. Robinson is the top interior prospect in this class. A second-team All-SEC player in 2021, his dominance in the run game could make him the Bills' Week 1 starter at right guard in 2023.

Johnson and Robinson were both major contributors on their respective sides of the ball last season.

Robinson, on the other hand, missed two games due to injury, but started the rest of the 10 games he played in. A 2021 All-SEC Second-Team selection, he'll look to be the main man up front on the offensive line following former Aggie Kenyon Green's departure to the Houston Texans with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft.

