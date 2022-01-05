Texas A&M Finalizing Deal With New Defensive Coordinator

Texas A&M has found its next defensive coordinator.

According to reports, the Aggies are finalizing a deal with Ole Miss defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin to the same position in College Station. The deal is expected to be for three years, running through the 2024 season.

Durkin would come to Texas A&M just one month after former defensive coordinator Mike Elko was lured away to the ACC to become the new coach for the Duke Blue Devils.

Under Elko, the Aggies were one of the best defensive units in all of college football, ranking No. 3 in the country in scoring defense, where they gave up just 15.9 points per game, and No. 14 in total defense, surrendering just 327.5 yards per contest.

Durkin, who came to Oxford following a stint as the coach at Maryland, was a godsend for the Rebels in 2021, helping to transform their defense from one of the worst defensive units in program history (117th in scoring defense), to a solid and respectable SEC unit, that gave up just 24.7 points per contest (51st in scoring defense).

If Durkin is indeed hired, he will have to deal with substantial turnover on the defensive side of the ball, with standouts such as Leon O'Neal, DeMarvin Leal, Michael Clemons, Jayden Peevy, Aaron Hansford and Tyree Johnson all headed to the NFL.

On the other side of that coin, however, the Aggies have also assembled one of the best defensive recruiting classes in the history of the modern recruiting era, with talents such as Walter Nolen, Harold Perkins, Denver Harris, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Anthony Lucas and others coming in.

