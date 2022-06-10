Staff Predictions: Will Texas A&M Eat Up Sam Houston Week 1?

Texas A&M's quest to make the College Football Playoff starts with a game the 12th Man faithful know far too well. Coming over from Huntsville is Sam Houston State, a program that's just 13 months removed from winning the FCS national title over South Dakota State.

The Kats won't go down without a fight. Currently, Sam Houston is making the transition from the FCS to the FBS and will join Conference USA starting July 1, 2023, along with New Mexico State, Liberty University and Jacksonville State. Led by K.C. Keeler, the Kats have posted six 10-plus win seasons since his arrival in 2014.

The Aggies, who are coming off an 8-4 season, know the pressure that comes with tallying a top recruiting class. Jimbo Fisher is entering his fifth season in College Station, and the expectation is to fight alongside the best of the bunch in the SEC for conference titles and national championships.

Is 2022 the year where it all comes together?

It's time for the All Aggies staff to make their way-too-early game predictions for Texas A&M's return to Kyle Field. Make sure to stick with AllAggies.com throughout our season preview series where we will analyze every opponent on the Aggies' schedule this fall.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Sam Houston has been a proud program at the FCS level for quite some time, and will soon make the jump to the FBS with Conference USA. Still, the Kats will be no match for the Aggies. I expect Texas A&M to score a lot of points, and shut down Sam Houston's offense with little effort, as it looks forward to its Week 2 opponent in Appalachian State.

Texas A&M 45 Sam Houston 7

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

K.C. Keeler is one of college football's most underrated coaches. He's the only name in FCS history to win a national title with two different programs and helped revitalize the culture at Sam Houston within two years. Still, the level of competition shouldn't be a match for the Aggies. Watch out for both Haynes King and Max Johnson to see first-team reps as one prepares to start against Appalachian State the following week.

Bold call: Walter Nolen sets his A&M career off right with at least two sacks while receiver Evan Stewart scores the game's opening touchdown.

Texas A&M 41, Sam Houston 10

Tim Hamm - Staff Writer

Coming off a disappointing 8-4 season that was plagued by injuries to key positions — including quarterback — coach Jimbo Fisher and co. will look to start 2022 off with a bang against the Kats in Week 1. The Aggies still have oodles of talent on offense and the defense should still be stout despite losing most of their defensive line.

All eyes will be on the starting quarterback position for A&M to see not only who gets the nod but to see how each performs. Expect both top options to play early and often on the way to a win.

Texas A&M 33 Sam Houston State 13

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Texas A&M kicks off its season against the Kats, looking to improve on their 2021 season. The Aggies return massive amounts of talent across the board for what might be coach Jimbo Fisher’s most talented roster yet. Look for the Aggies to start their season strong in Week 1 in what will likely be a blowout win.

Texas A&M 49 Sam Houston State 14

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Sam Houston isn't your ordinary FCS opponent. The Bearkats won the 2020 national title and made the FCS playoffs last year, reaching the quarterfinals. That said, the Kats benefited from an experience-laden roster and much of that experience is now out the door. The Aggies should cruise, but expect Sam Houston to put up a few points.

Texas A&M 56, Sam Houston 21

Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

What a year in the FCS it was for the Kats, who went a perfect 11-0 before falling in the FCS quarters. Only two of their 11 wins ended within one score.

But the Aggies and coach Jimbo Fisher are set to be one of the country’s most dangerous teams this season. Sam Houston failed to produce a quality win against a Power 5 opponent last year and that will have to wait after A&M dismantles the soon-to-be FBS program to open up 2022.

Texas A&M 47, Sam Houston State 10

