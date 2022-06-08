Sam Houston Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M

It's best to never assume the outcome of any game in college football. That being said, Texas A&M would have to implode extensively in the season opener against Sam Houston State to lose at Kyle Field.

The Bearkats are currently making the jump from the FSC level to Division I play. Led by K.C. Keeler, the FCS' all-time winningest coach, Sam Houston is just two years removed from winning a national title over James Madison. Since Keeler's arrival to Huntsville in 2014, the Bearkats have also posted six 10-plus win seasons.

Of course, the Aggies are coming off another quality offseason under Jimbo Fisher. Despite an 8-4 finish, A&M picked the top recruiting class of 2022, landing 13 of SI99's top recruits.

Now, on to the Bearkats' defensive players that the Aggies should be studying:

LB Trevor Williams

Williams will be a local favorite by those in College Station who enjoy Friday night lights. A native of the area, the 5-9, 205-pound linebacker played at A&M Consolidated before joining the Bearkats in 2018.

A three-year starter for the Bearkats, Williams is coming off his best season with the program, recording 78 total tackles, three quarterback hits, a pass deflection and an interception. He was named a first-team All-WAC member and scored his first career touchdown on a 76-yard interception return against Northern Arizona.

LB Markel Perry

While Williams was a consistent tackler against the run, Perry shined as a pass rusher. Last season, the 6-2 outside linebacker led the team with 15 tackles for loss to go along with five sacks. Perry also added in nine quarterback hits.

The Bearkats run a base 4-3 defense, meaning Perry also serves in coverage. Last season, he primarily was used as a Blitzer, but has shown he can win against tight ends and running backs in both man and zone. He also set Sam's single-game sack record with three takedowns against Monmouth in the team's postseason run last December.

DB Kameryn "Speedy" Alexander

Entering his third season, Alexander is expected to earn more playing time on the boundary following the departure of the McCollum twins. Last season, he played in 12 games — starting in three — and recorded 18 tackles, six pass deflections and two interceptions.

Alexander also has served as the team's primary return man for the past two seasons. In 2021, he averaged 19.4 yards per kickoff return. the year prior, Alexander averaged 21 yards per return. Alexander also has taken reps inside as the team's nickel defender.

S BJ Foster

Foster should plug in as one of the team's starting safeties following his tenure in Austin. A former top recruit, he began his career with Texas, starting in 18 games over three seasons while also factoring in on special teams. Last season, Foster served as a part-time starter at strong safety, splitting reps with Brenden Schooler and Jerrin Thompson.

For his career, Foster has tallied 168 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups and five interceptions. In his final year on the Forty Acres, he recorded a career-best three interceptions to go along with 46 stops.

