Three Aggies on ESPN’s 2022 Preseason True Freshman All-America Team

The Texas A&M Aggies capped off an 8-4 season by signing the highest-rated recruiting class in modern history. Many of the names in the historic class will make an immediate impact as true freshmen.

ESPN released their 2022 preseason true freshman All-America team, and the Aggies had three names featured.

WR Evan Stewart

"There's a lot of hype surrounding Stewart, and so far, it appears to be real," said ESPN’s Tom Luginbill. "The Aggies have a need for game-breakers, and with his 10.5-meter track speed and ability to stretch the field, Stewart should join Ainias Smith as one of the top two targets for whoever is playing quarterback this fall."

Stewart was ranked as the number one slot receiver in the 2022 SI99 and the 10th player overall.

He has been penciled in by many to be the go-to option in the Aggies’ passing game. He was the leading receiver in the Maroon and White game with seven receptions for 75 yards.

The Aggies will depend on Stewart to substantially improve their passing attack, which ranked toward the bottom of the SEC in most statistical categories.

Stewart highlighted a strong group of Aggie receivers from their 2022 class, including Chris Marshall and Noah Thomas.

"The Aggies lost tight end Jalen Wydermyer, running back Isaiah Spiller and receivers Demond Demas and Caleb Chapman, who all factored into the pass game last season," said ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren. "Stewart will have Haynes King and Max Johnson at quarterback, so stability under center should give Stewart a chance to succeed early."

DL Walter Nolan

"We might as well include the entire class of defensive lineman here for the Aggies -- they landed the Nos. 1 and 2 defensive tackle and defensive end recruits -- but Nolen gets the nod due to his tireless work ethic and competitive temperament," Luginbill wrote. "He's a worker with talent and that's a scary combination in a young player."

Nolan was ranked as the number one interior defensive lineman in the 2022 SI99 and the fifth player overall.

The defensive line should be a strength for the Aggies this season, and Nolan will factor into that equation. He will compete for playing time and make an immediate impact. He is currently behind former freshman All-SEC defensive tackle Shemar Turner.

"As Luginbill mentioned, Texas A&M hauled in a ridiculously talented defensive line class with four five-star linemen and seven ranked in the ESPN 300,” VanHaaren wrote. "Nolen was the No. 1 prospect overall and can help fill a void up front this season."

TE Jake Johnson

"Johnson may be the most heralded tight end in the Aggies' 2022 class, but the reality is Texas A&M could see three true freshmen occupy the position this fall with Donovan Green and Theo Melin Ohrstrom," Luginbill said. "For now, Johnson is a jumbo-sized WR (6-5, 210) morphing into a tight end."

Johnson was ranked as the number two tight end in the 2022 SI99 and the 63rd player overall.

The Aggies’ tight position is wide open in 2022 following the departure of Jalen Wydermyer. Johnson is competing with fifth-year tight end Max Wright for the starting position, along with the two other freshmen.

There is much excitement surrounding this Aggie true freshman class. That excitement is warranted. The Aggies should field a better product in 2022 due to the young talent they are bringing in.

Receiving preseason accolades for these true freshmen is one thing. Now they have to back up the hype and try to finish the season as All-Americans.

You can follow Michael Gresser on Twitter @gresser_michael

