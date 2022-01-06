Former Aggies QB Zach Calzada Transferring To SEC West Rival

The Texas A&M Aggies had their issues at quarterback this past season, but as the year went on, starting quarterback Zach Calzada began to come into his own.

So much so, that he led the Aggies to an 8-4 record, including a major upset of the then No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide this past October.

However, Calzada's journey as an Aggie soon came to an end, with the Sophomore electing to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal soon after the end of the regular season.

Now, Calzada's new destination has been revealed, with the Georgia native heading to the Aggies SEC West rival, Auburn Tigers.

Calzada will attempt to replace former Auburn starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon this offseason. TJ Finley will also compete for the starting job.

After taking over for the injured Haynes King in Week 2 vs. Colorado, Calzada got off to a rocky start, losing to Arkansas and Mississippi State in consecutive weeks, in ugly performances from the offense.

However, that is where the turnaround began, with Calzada leading the Aggies to four straight wins, including victories over the aforementioned Alabama Crimson Tide, and No. 13 Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies would fall the next week to Ole Miss in Oxford, with Calzada struggling once again, followed by another disappointing loss to LSU just two weeks later.

Calzada will finish his career with the Aggies having completed 196 of 351 passes for 2,318 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.

In the long term, with Calzada now gone, the Aggies will likely either turn back to Haynes King, incoming transfer Max Johnson, or give the reigns to incoming freshman blue-chip QB Conner Weigman, who will be an early enrolee this spring.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here