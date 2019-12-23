Aggies RB Richardson Will Not Play in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas - Texas A & M has seen their struggles this season in the run game. On Sunday, it became a little thinner in preparation for the team's bowl trip to the Texas Bowl against No.25 Oklahoma State.

Backup running back Cordarrian Richardson will not play in the bowl for undisclosed reasons against the Cowboys on Friday night. A & M coach Jimbo Fisher announced the sophomore was not suspended and still is with the team moving forward.

"He's not here," Fisher said of Richardson's status. "He's just not here with us."

The running back room took a hit for the future with the announcement of Jashaun Corbin entering the transfer portal. For the present, the team will heavily rely on freshman Isaiah Spiller to see a majority of the carries. The Spring native is the only A & M runner who is on scholarship left with the program.

Spiller, an All-SEC freshman team selection, has started eight of the 12 games for A & M this season. Although he saw miscues during his first season, Spiller led the team with 869 yards and nine touchdowns. The Klein Collins product finished ninth in the SEC in total rushing yards.

A & M could turn to former quarterback Connor Blumrick to see carries against the Pokes' defense in NRG Stadium. The sophomore saw limited action during the 2019 season, rushing for 28 yards on seven carries. He would see carries with the second team offense during Sunday's open practice session.

The team could see Spiller and quarterback Kellen Mond split snaps. The dual-threat quarterback has seen his fair share of carries, using his legs to carry the Aggies offense forward on the ground. The junior finished second in rushing with 383 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Aggies and Cowboys will kick off at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec.27. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.