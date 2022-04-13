Ring The Bell: Former Aggies Coach R.C. Slocum Beats Cancer

The toll of the bell didn’t exactly bellow out throughout Kyle Field. But as R.C. Slocum rang the small chime three times, its message thundered.

“My treatment’s done, this course has run and I am on my way,” said Slocum, as he read from the inscription on the bell.

The legendary Texas A&M football coach celebrated his diagnosis as cancer-free Wednesday with a special ceremony and presentation at the stadium where he once roamed the sidelines.

Slocum, diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, underwent chemotherapy at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in College Station for six months in consultation with M.D. Anderson in Houston.

Bothered by a persistent cough last June cough, Slocum was urged by his wife to get it checked out. Tests revealed cancer and Slocum started a treatment plan next week.

The early diagnosis and willingness to put his health first is a lesson Slocum wants to share.

“We live our lives in the opposite,” Slocum said. “We tend to put our health in the background and we put all these other little things upfront. So one of the messages I’d like to give to people out there is don’t delay. Have a routine plan for taking care of your health, and making it a priority for you and your family.”

Slocum has been a special advisor to the Texas A&M president for years, representing the university at a variety of functions and events. He’s maintained close ties with the athletic department and 12th Man Foundation and was recognized at Saturday's spring game.

The winningest football coach in Texas A&M history went 123-47-2 in 14 years. Slocum was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2012.

