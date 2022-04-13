Skip to main content

Ring The Bell: Former Aggies Coach R.C. Slocum Beats Cancer

Texas A&M's all-time winningest football coach was diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year.

The toll of the bell didn’t exactly bellow out throughout Kyle Field. But as R.C. Slocum rang the small chime three times, its message thundered.

“My treatment’s done, this course has run and I am on my way,” said Slocum, as he read from the inscription on the bell.

The legendary Texas A&M football coach celebrated his diagnosis as cancer-free Wednesday with a special ceremony and presentation at the stadium where he once roamed the sidelines.

Slocum, diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2021, underwent chemotherapy at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in College Station for six months in consultation with M.D. Anderson in Houston.

USATSI_7286049
USATSI_4336563
USATSI_6771852

Bothered by a persistent cough last June cough, Slocum was urged by his wife to get it checked out. Tests revealed cancer and Slocum started a treatment plan next week.

The early diagnosis and willingness to put his health first is a lesson Slocum wants to share.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_6771856
Play
Football

Ring The Bell: Former Aggies Coach R.C. Slocum Beats Cancer

Texas A&M's all-time winningest football coach was diagnosed with a form of Hodgkin’s lymphoma last year.

By Art Garcia47 seconds ago
USATSI_16795509
Play
Football

Does Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green Fall Out Of First Round In ESPN's Mock Draft?

In the latest mock draft from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., Texas A&M's Kenyon Green is not mentioned as a first-round talent

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
FPgW1Z2X0AEWuhq
Play
Recruiting

Aggies Land Commitment From Elite In-State DB Jayvon Thomas

The Aggies have added their second defensive commitment in as many days with the pledge of Jayvon Thomas

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago

“We live our lives in the opposite,” Slocum said. “We tend to put our health in the background and we put all these other little things upfront. So one of the messages I’d like to give to people out there is don’t delay. Have a routine plan for taking care of your health, and making it a priority for you and your family.”

Slocum has been a special advisor to the Texas A&M president for years, representing the university at a variety of functions and events. He’s maintained close ties with the athletic department and 12th Man Foundation and was recognized at Saturday's spring game.

The winningest football coach in Texas A&M history went 123-47-2 in 14 years. Slocum was inducted into the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame in 2012.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

USATSI_6771856
Football

Ring The Bell: Former Aggies Coach R.C. Slocum Beats Cancer

By Art Garcia47 seconds ago
USATSI_16795509
Football

Does Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green Fall Out Of First Round In ESPN's Mock Draft?

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
FPgW1Z2X0AEWuhq
Recruiting

Aggies Land Commitment From Elite In-State DB Jayvon Thomas

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
Harris Sewell
Football

In-State Star Harris Sewell Has Aggies in Top Five

By AllAggies Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_16925482
Football

Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart: Who Replaces Demas and Chapman?

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
jackson
Basketball

A&M Hoops Guard Invited to Compete at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

By Timm HammApr 12, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 1.28.10 PM
Recruiting

Aggies Land Commitment From Talented 2023 CB Bravion Rogers

By Matt GalatzanApr 12, 2022
Achane
Football

Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart: Who's After Devon Achane at RB?

By Matt GalatzanApr 12, 2022