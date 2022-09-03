Texas A&M Star Ainias Smith Sets New Career-Highs In Win Over Sam Houston

COLLEGE STATION -- Ainias Smith said he didn’t know he made history Saturday on a soppy Kyle Field. He was too busy focusing his attention on building chemistry with quarterback Haynes King.

Smith finished with a career-high 164 yards and two touchdowns in A&M’s 31-0 win over Sam Houston. The senior led the No. 6 Aggies (1-0) with nine catches while averaging 27.3 yards per play.

Both of Smith’s touchdown grabs came on “explosive” plays of over 40 yards. Late in the second quarter, King found Smith downfield in busted coverage for the connection. A crucial block from sophomore receiver Yulkeith Brown set up the eventual 63-yard score, giving A&M a 17-0 lead at halftime.

“I turned around and looked at Yulkeith,” Smith said of the score. “I seen that boy, for sure.”

Smith’s second touchdown came at the start of the fourth quarter. Going deep once more, King hit the wide-open 5-10, 190-pound receiver in stride down the sideline. From there, it was a foot race for the 43-yard touchdown.

Smith said that on the second touchdown, the Kats’ secondary missed the switch between him and freshman Chris Marshall, leaving him open for King to target with ease.

“Haynes was on-point,” Smith said. “He was pretty comfortable delivering the way that he’s supposed to. We delivered.”

King, the initial 2021 starter, finished 20 of 30 passing for 364 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came on throws of over 40 yards through the air. During the first quarter, King found Brown in stride for a 66-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

Not all was perfect with King. The sophomore threw into double coverage on more than one occasion. When trying to find freshman receiver Evan Stewart for a touchdown in the second quarter, King forced the throw, leading to an interception by Sam Houston safety BJ Foster. He threw a second during the third, missing two receivers near the sideline.

Smith isn’t concerned with King’s turnovers. Part of the issue was on the quarterback, but the other part was on the receiver missing the call. It’s the start of the new season and everyone is allowed a mistake or two due to jitters.

While the deep ball accuracy is strong, Smith wants King to work on the little things entering Week 2. He’ll need to be better with basic throws for A&M to have a shot at the SEC title in December.

“We’ll go back and watch film together and talk about it,” Smith said. “We’ll get it all together.”

The Aggies return to Kyle Field next Saturday to face Appalachian State.

