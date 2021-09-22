Aggies Reveal Complete 2022 Football Schedule

The Texas A&M Aggies are one of the hottest teams in the country so far in the 2021 season, sitting in the top-10 in each of the first three weeks of the AP Top 25 poll.

As such, it's hard not to think about the bright future of the program behind head coach Jimbo Fisher and his star-studded program, led by a dominant defensive unit.

On Tuesday, Aggie fans got a glimpse at one at least part of that future might look like when Texas AM released its entire 2022 football schedule -- one that looks like it could potentially set up quite nicely for the Maroon and White.

The highlights of the Aggies schedule will come in Week 3, when they welcome the Miami Hurricanes to Kyle Field, and a stretch from October 8 to November 12, when they face Alabama, South Carolina (away), Florida, Ole Miss, and Auburn (away) in five consecutive weeks.

You can view the entire schedule below:

2022 Texas A&M Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Sam Houston State Kyle Field

Sept. 10 App State Kyle Field

Sept. 17 Miami (FL) Kyle Field

Sept. 24 vs. Arkansas* Arlington, Texas

Oct. 1 at Mississippi State* Starkville, Miss.

Oct. 8 at Alabama* Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Oct. 22 at South Carolina* Columbia, SC

Oct. 29 Ole Miss* Kyle Field

Nov. 5 Florida* Kyle Field

Nov. 12 at Auburn* Auburn, Ala.

Nov. 19 UMass Kyle Field

Nov. 26 LSU* Kyle Field

* - SEC Game

