NFL Royalty Reacts to Former A&M QB Ryan Tannehill's Malik Willis 'Mentor' Comments

Ryan Tannehill said "I don't it's my job to mentor" Titans rookie QB Malik Willis and the NFL world seems conflicted

Former Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill led the Tennessee Titans to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs last season, but an abrupt exit in the Divisional Round has left a disappointing cloud over the Big Spring, TX native this offseason, he admitted when speaking to the media Tuesday. 

Under contract until the end of the 2023 season, Tannehill is still fixing to be the QB of the future for a Titans team that continues to build around superstar running back Derrick Henry. 

But after the team drafted highly-touted Liberty QB prospect Malik Willis at 86th overall in the NFL Draft Friday, questions were raised about Tennessee’s faith in Tannehill. Of course, he was asked about a potential mentorship with Willis, something that quickly became a hot topic of debate on social media. 

"We're in the same room, we’re competing against each other, watching the same tape, we're doing the same drills," Tannehill said. "I don't think it's my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way then that's a great thing."

Along with a slew of different reactions across the internet, multiple decorated former NFL players jumped in on the debate. Two-time league MVP and former Rams and Cardinals QB Kurt Warner shared his disagreement with Tannehill’s comment and offered a helping hand to aspiring signal-callers.

Legendary Indianapolis Colts defensive end Robert Mathis, whose Twitter name includes "QB (Hater)," shared his take on the matter. Despite being the Colts' all-time leader in sacks (123), he took the starting QB's side in this one.

Another great defensive player chimed in on the topic, but this time in opposition. Former Steelers Pro-Bowl cornerback and Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark said it's "better for the team" if Tannehill makes an effort to mentor Willis.

Longtime former Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk understands where Tannehill is coming from, but feels a mentorship should develop over time. 

If there’s one thing that’s true, it’s this: Tannehill’s job is to be the best QB1 he can be for the Titans. He’s done that the past two seasons, albeit through some inconsistencies. The former Aggie had 40 total touchdowns and 3,800 passing yards in 2020. His 2021 season saw just 28 total scores and 14 picks, but he still helped Tennessee to the No. 1 seed after Henry missed the end of the regular season with a foot injury. 

But with the focus now on what the future might hold, Tannehill could soon be taking on a new role, whether or not he or anyone else in the NFL likes it. 

