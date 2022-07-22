Skip to main content

'Getting All the Evidence': Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Discusses Ainias Smith's Arrest

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher does not have a comment on the future status of receiver Ainias Smith moving into August.

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith did not attend SEC Media Days Thursday in Atlanta after being arrested Wednesday on charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, per the Brazos County justice website

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher addressed the situation early during his rounds at media days, stating that the team would be looking further into the arrest. 

“We’re getting all the evidence and the things that go on, then we’ll make a comment,” Fisher said. “We have no comment at this time.”

A three-year starter for Texas A&M, Smith has been nicknamed "Mr. Everything" for his versatility as a multi-tool player. As a freshman, he predominantly saw reps from the slot but expanded his role to running back in the Aggies' Texas Bowl victory over Oklahoma State due to a lack of depth at the position.

Smith split reps between slot receiver and running back as a sophomore, recording 293 rushing yards off 49 carries and 564 receiving yards off 43 catches. Combined, tallied 10 total touchdowns.

Last season, Smith returned to his natural receiver role and finished with 47 catches for 509 yards and a team-high six touchdowns. Smith also has been a factor on special teams, returning a punt for a 95-yard touchdown last season against South Carolina. 

'Getting All the Evidence': Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher Discusses Ainias Smith's Arrest

Fisher has regarded Smith as one of the team leaders and a fan favorite on Saturdays. Fellow senior Demani Richardson gave his support to Smith following the incident. 

"He’s going to be OK," Smith said. "He’s a great leader and a great guy, and he just had one mistake.”

Fisher has suspended veterans due to off-the-field incidents, including defensive tackle McKinley Jackson. Jackson, arrested for two drug charges last August, missed the first two games of the season against Kent State and Colorado. 

The Aggies open the season at home against Sam Houston State on Sept. 3 and face Appalachian State the following week. Should Smith receive a similar suspension to Jackson, he would be eligible to return for A&M's first real test against Miami on Sept. 17. 

