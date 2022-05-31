Confrontation might not be warranted at the SEC Meetings this week. Then again, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said he'd welcome it head on regardless of location.

“I don’t mind confrontation — lived with it my whole life,” Fisher said last month when addressing the NIL comments from Alabama's Nick Saban. “I kind of like it myself — backing away from it wasn’t the way I was raised.”

The Fisher-Saban feud will likely make more headlines. The Aggies are ready to go for war for Fisher after finishing with one of the highest recruiting classes all-time. Saban, expected to field another title contender, has his reasons to question NIL and how long the Crimson Tide can sustain their level of dominance.

There's more to the SEC Meetings than barbecues on the beach or soaking up the sun on the Gulf of Mexico. League commissioner Greg Sankey will begin the process of introducing two new programs and what it means for the future of the SEC.

Texas and Oklahoma are on the way. What happens with the schedule? How will the divisions unfold? Will pods be the way? Locally, how does this affect the Aggies' future with the Longhorns?

The Lone Star Rivalry now feels like an artifact given the longtime rivals haven't met on the gridiron in more than 10 years. The two programs don't appear to be in agreement when it comes to meeting on the regular again.

Some say it's Texas A&M that's not interested. Others believe the 'Horns fears facing what they once perceived to be their "little brother." Perhaps it's a mix of both?

Oh, the juicy storylines don't end there for A&M. Fisher surely has beef with Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin. Just like Fisher, Kiffin served as the offensive coordinator under Saban during a national title run.

Unlike Fisher, Kiffin stands on the same side as his master in the duel brewing along Interstate 20. Kiffin joined in the fun on saying that A&M should have to pay a "luxury tax” for its top-rated class. Fisher politely responded by calling the third-year Rebels coach comments a “clown show.”

So, where exactly is Fisher sitting and how close it it to Kiffin? What about Saban? Is security on standby?

Sankey and the 14 current programs will bicker over multiple subjects during a week-long stay in Destin, Fla. Expansion of the College Football Playoff will be one. NIL is another. One of the bigger conversations will be on the transfer portal and if a timeline needs to be added to the equation.

Kiffin's recent comments on how NIL will change the portal at least makes it worth a conversation piece.

Texas A&M figures to be at the center of it all.

