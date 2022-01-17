Aggies Spring Depth Chart Preview: Grooming Pass Rushers

Texas A&M will have to find two new starters on the edge as they prepare for the 2022 season.

Both Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson are out the door. Johnson shared the team lead in sacks with DeMarvin Leal, as each had 8.5 sacks. Clemons, meanwhile, was right behind the pair with seven.

From there, the dropoff was significant. Aaron Hansford, Demani Richardson and Jayden Peevy each had two sacks. None were edge rushers.

So the Aggies need to mine replacements, and fortunately, the Aggies return two edge rushers that were being groomed behind Clemons and Johnson last season.

There is another potential ‘edge’ rusher in Shemar Turner, who was an All-SEC Freshman team selection for the Aggies. At 285 pounds, there’s potential that he could play a Leal-like role in the defense in 2022. Don’t be surprised if you see him in that role, or some version of it, in 2022. But, for now, we’ll stick to the depth chart.

Another thing to consider is that the Aggies have a new defensive coordinator in DJ Durkin, and it’s hard to know this early how Durkin will remake the defense.

Stick with AllAggies.com as we break down the Aggies spring football depth chart outlook.

Edge 1 Jahzion Harris

Harris, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, spent last season behind Johnson learning the ropes. He played in just two games but posted four tackles, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Harris also earned the Defensive Scout Team Award at the end of the season. The Aggies see him as a potential key piece in 2022.

Edge 2 Donell Harris Jr.

At just 220 pounds, Harris feels like the right fit to start the offseason behind Jahzion Harris on the depth chart. Like the player he’s chasing, Donell Harris didn’t play much — three games and two tackles. As a redshirt, he already has two years in A&M’s defensive system, which may or may not be helpful, depending on Durkin’s approach in the front four.

Edge 1 Fadil Diggs

Diggs played the season behind Clemons on the depth chart, and at 260 pounds he’s going to get the first crack at being the starting strong-side rusher. Diggs has a leg up on Harris, as he played in all 12 games, finishing with nine tackles, a sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss. His progress is key to remaking the front four in College Station.

Edge 2 R.J. Orebo

Of the potential backups to Diggs, the 275-pound sophomore is the only one that played any meaningful time last season, playing 12 games and finishing with two tackles and a tackle for loss. At 6-foot-7, he’s hard to move and he has three seasons under his belt at A&M, which could be a good thing for this front four.

