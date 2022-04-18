Texas A&M Post Spring Depth Chart: Who Replaces Pass Rush Production?

Texas A&M will have to find two new starters on the edge as they prepare for the 2022 season.

Both Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson are out the door. Johnson shared the team lead in sacks with DeMarvin Leal, as each had 8.5 sacks. Clemons, meanwhile, was right behind the pair with seven.

From there, the drop-off was significant. Aaron Hansford, Demani Richardson, and Jayden Peevy each had two sacks. None were edge rushers.

So the Aggies need to mine replacements, and fortunately, they return two edge rushers that were being groomed behind Clemons and Johnson last season.

There is another potential ‘edge’ rusher in Shemar Turner, who was an All-SEC Freshman team selection for the Aggies. At 285 pounds, he could play a Leal-like role in the defense. Don’t be surprised if you see him in that role or some version of it, but for now, we’ll stick to the depth chart.

Another thing to consider is that the Aggies have a new defensive coordinator in DJ Durkin, and it’s hard to know this early how Durkin will remake the defense.

Edge 1 Fadil Diggs The Edge spot still needs to be decided, so these names could flip, but right now Fadil Diggs looks the part of a starter. Diggs played the season behind Clemons on the depth chart, and at 260 pounds he’s going to get the first crack at being the starting strong-side rusher. Diggs has the experience, as he played in all 12 games, finishing with nine tackles, a sack, and 2.5 tackles for loss. His progress is key to remaking the front four in College Station. Edge 2 Jahzion Harris Harris, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, spent last season behind Johnson learning the ropes. He played in just two games but posted four tackles, a sack, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Harris also earned the Defensive Scout Team Award at the end of the season. The Aggies see him as a potential key piece in 2022. In DJ Durkin's new scheme, he will likely be on the same side as Diggs, and could push for a starting role. Then again, there is also a handful of incoming freshmen that could make an impact as well, who have not arrived on campus yet. Lebbeus Overton, Shemar Stewart, Enai White, and Malick Sylla are all names to watch here.

End 1 Anthony Lucas

The end spot will be up in the air as well, and with Anthony Lucas's extremely impressive performance in the spring football game, we will give him the nod. Lucas was unstoppable in the Maroon and White game, recording eight tackles and five pressures. During the third quarter, Lucas got his hands on Max Johnson for a sack and later stuffed running back Earnest Crownover for a loss of two.

And Jimbo Fisher was very impressed.

"He as an opportunity to be a very good player and help us immediately in my opinion," Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said on Saturday. "He's long and athletic, can pass rush. As he keeps getting the schemes down and the techniques down, I think he has a really good chance to be a really really good player. He Flashes at you."

End 2 Tunmise Adeleye Tunmise Adeleye had an excellent spring in his own right, however, and could very well be the starter on day one. He has a year of experience on Lucas at the college level, and really turned heads in the last few weeks for his versatility, athleticism and size. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Like the other side of the line, freshmen such as Overton and Stewart, Jadon Scarlett and potentially Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy could also get involved here. After all, the Aggies did have the top recruiting class in the history of the modern era, and have now added eight new players to the rotation, five of which came from the SI 99.

