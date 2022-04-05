Texas A&M Quarterback Battles Enters Tight Race As Spring Practice Concludes

COLLEGE STATION -- Whenever a quarterback battle ensues, it's the main point of interest in college football. The same rules apply to Texas A&M spring practice winds conclude and the Aggies prepare for the Maroon and White game.

A&M coach Jimbo Fisher isn't showing his hand just yet. Max Johnson, Haynes King, and Conner Weigman all have caught his attention after two scrimmages. Each player is built differently, which could make the decision more challenging entering the summer.

"All three guys have had their moments and all three have played well," Fisher said Tuesday. "I've been very pleased with Haynes. He's played well in the last scrimmage and did some really good things...Max was excellent making sharp throws and making deep ball throws...Conner was excellent. He's creating plays with his arm, his legs, and has a quick release."

Haynes King

Fisher won't let anyone know who has taken the lead in the race for QB1. Receiver Ainias Smith and safety Demani Richardson at least paint a broader picture of where each gunslinger stands entering Saturday.

Smith, who elected to return for his senior season instead of going pro, said each quarterback possesses a skill that makes them a front-runner, though he isn't sure which one Fisher is keen on starting.

He did mention Weigman by name, stating how despite being the youngest in the room, his maturity makes him a strong candidate to beat out both veterans in time.

"He wouldn't have a problem going back there," Smith said when asked if Weigman was ready to start. "He may have his freshman moment if he was thrown out in the fire, but everybody has those. I believe he has enough confidence in himself to go out there and perform well."

Fisher, who said during Early Signing Period Weigman was the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, offered a similar boost of confidence, calling him a player with "maturity, the ability to never be overwhelmed, a quick learner and instinctive."

He also has been one of the more consistent players in practice-based coaches' comments over the past three weeks.

Conner Weigman

Richardson has been pleased with all three passers from the defensive side. Each passer brings a different element to the table when commanding the offense. He believes that alone helps the defense improve based on the looks they could see each week during the SEC season.

"We're getting to see every situation," Richardson said. "Say we're playing a different team with a different quarterback. We're seeing that and getting all of the styles at practice. It helps us scheme better and know what we're getting because we're practicing against it."

King, the initial starter from 2021, continues to receive high praise from the coach. Weigman seems to be fitting in just fine after being three months removed from playing in the Texas high school playoffs.

Johnson has the experience in SEC games that the other two quarterbacks don't possess. He perhaps is best known in Aggieland for his comeback drive as LSU's starter to end the Ed Orgeron era off with a 27-24 win.

Max Johnson

Richardson has seen first-hand what a player with Johnson's skills can do in the backfield. He believes that Johnson's competitive nature might give him a slight advantage entering the summer.

Then again, Richardson also can't help but bring up the drive from the late November evening in Baton Rouge. Johnson also plays into the fun.

"I'll always talk trash and he'll say 'you see what I did last year on the last drive of that game?'" Richardson joked. "We always go back and forth, but he's a good dude."

The Aggies will return to Kyle Field for the Maroon and White game on Saturday. The kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

