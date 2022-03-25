Jimbo Fisher isn't looking to name the next starting quarterback during Texas A&M's first scrimmage Saturday. He simply wants improvement from all three candidates.

The trio vying to be named starter for Week 1's matchup with Sam Houston State -- Haynes King, Max Johnson and Conner Weigman -- are very different quarterbacks.

King, the initial starter for 2021, comes in with the most experience in Fisher's offense. Johnson, an LSU transfer, has the most game experience.

Playing in SEC games might give Johnson the early. It also could mean little to his status.

“Being able to play in games, that’s an advantage. No doubt,” Fisher said of Johnson. “That’s not a tell-all, but at the same time, he’s done some things."

As for Weigman? Well, there's plenty of upside. As the youngest in the quarterback room, he’s the one that can be molded into the fit for the offense. He also has caught Fisher's eye in practice.

“Conner does it very naturally,” Fisher said of the freshman. “He does some things instinctively with throws and reads. He’s a very natural player.”

One scrimmage isn't going to decide who takes first-team reps in September. Fisher has always been adamant about letting battles play out fully before coming to a conclusion. Even with King's progress last fall, a decision wasn't made until roughly two weeks before the season when Zach Calzada was tabbed at the backup.

This isn't just a philosophy when it comes to quarterback. It's every position. Fisher believes that competition is a teaching tool to strengthen a roster.

“That’s the only way you raise your game and raise your team,” Fisher said. “You have to fight for playing time. You play the best ones. How you find out what’s the best of a guy is he’s getting pushed every day, and knowing that if he slips up, another guy is going to take his job.”

Fisher doesn't expect Saturday's showcase to be perfect.

“You want a lack of self-inflicted wounds [and] turnovers on offense,” Fisher said Thursday. “You want to create them on defense. On one side, you’re happy. One side, you’re not.

"As a head coach after a scrimmage, I’m never happy.”

