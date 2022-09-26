Ex Aggies Star Myles Garrett Involved In Frightening Single Car Crash

Former Texas A&M Aggies standout and current Browns superstar Myles Garrett was involved in a frightening single-car accident in after a Monday practice in Cleveland, according to multiple reports.

TMZ Sports obtained a video of the incident, in which Garrett's car reportedly flipped multiple times before coming to a stop on the side of the road.

TMZ also stated that a witness claims that Garret complained of wrist pain, and was bleeding from both his ankle and his chest.

Garrett, as well as the other passenger in the vehicle, were fortunate enough to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries, and police said that neither alcohol or drugs played a factor in the accident.

Both Garrett and the other passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment following and both of them were said to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Weather reports indicate that it was raining in the area of the Browns' practice facility on Monday, but it is unclear if that played a factor in the incident.

The Browns have yet to release a statement on Garrett or his status against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

