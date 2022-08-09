James Coley Talks New Coaching Positions and Excitement With Young Aggie Receivers

James Coley enters the 2022 season with multiple new positions on the Texas A&M Aggies’ coaching staff. He was the tight ends coach for the previous two years in College Station. He transitioned to wide receivers coach this offseason.

Coley spoke on the transition from tight ends coach to wide receivers coach in a recent media availability.

“It’s not a big switch,” Coley said. “Tight ends, you run routes also, and you’re responsible for similar stuff in the run game when you’re displaced.”

The Aggies finished 11th in the SEC with 391.6 yards per game a season ago. Coley was promoted to co-offensive coordinator to help the Aggies improve in all offensive metrics.

"Input with the head coach,” Coley stated when asked about the details of his co-offensive coordinator role. “The final touches. Preparation during the week. Organization along with coach (Darrell) Dickey. Making sure that coach (Jimbo) Fisher’s thoughts get down and get repped versus the right looks ... During game day, it’s adjustments.”

There is palpable excitement surrounding the new faces in the Aggies' receiver room. The Aggies signed the nation’s top recruiting class in the 2022 cycle. Evan Stewart highlights a strong group of receivers from the historic class.

"He’s explosive,” Coley said of Stewart. He’s fast in short areas. He’s fast with long speed, and that all helps route runners get open when you can be as explosive as he is. He’s also very bright, extremely intelligent, so he brings a really good package to that room, especially as young as he is. He’s a prideful kid who takes a lot of pride in being prepared and having his toolbox skillset ready to go for practice.”

Stewart is a prime candidate to be the go-to option in Jimbo Fisher’s offense as a true freshman. He led the Aggies with seven receptions for 75 yards in the Maroon & White spring game.

Chris Marshall and Noah Thomas are two other true-freshmen receivers who add an element of size that was lacking in the Aggies’ receiving core a season ago.

"Those guys have shown that they have a catch radius,” Coley said of Marshall and Thomas. “They’ve got a skillset that makes them an issue in the perimeter.”

The Aggies’ passing game ranked toward the bottom of the SEC in most statistical categories. If Stewart, Marshall, and Thomas can provide an immediate impact as true freshmen, the Aggies’ passing attack should be improved.

James Coley has a big task ahead to help elevate a Texas A&M offense that cost the Aggies multiple games in 2021.

