College Football Trap Games: Where Should Aggies Worry?

The Aggies cannot look ahead to Alabama before their matchup against Mississippi State

The Texas A&M Aggies will have a tough road test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in week 5.

Athlon Sports ranked the biggest trap games for playoff contenders in 2022, and the Aggies’ matchup against the Bulldogs was 5th on the list.

This matchup is squished between two of the toughest games on the Aggies’ schedule, at home against Arkansas the previous week and on the road at Alabama the following week.

Every Aggie fan has October 8th marked on their calendar, as that game versus the Crimson Tide could decide the SEC West. Coach Jimbo Fisher must ensure his squad is focused on defeating the Bulldogs before they travel to Tuscaloosa.

If the Aggies look ahead to Alabama, they will risk falling to the Bulldogs for the second year in a row.

The Bulldogs are a dangerous team in 2022. They may not have the talent to contend in the SEC West, but they have the offensive firepower to surprise a team like Texas A&M. Quarterback Will Rodgers led the SEC with 364.5 yards per game in 2021. He threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns in last year's win over the Aggies.

The Aggies will try and take care of business in this week 5 trap game on October 1st. 

