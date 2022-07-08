Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Week 5 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Texas A&M Aggies continue their SEC schedule in Week 5 when they face coach Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

It will technically be the first designated road game since the Week 4 matchup against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in the Southwest Classic is considered a neutral site game.

Last season, the Aggies and Bulldogs met in an early October tilt with Mississippi State handing Texas A&M a 26-22 loss.

Mississippi State is coming off a disappointing 7-6 overall record and 4-4 conference tally, which tied them for third place in the SEC. This should be a big year for the program, as quarterback Will Rogers now has two years of experience in Leach's Air Raid offense.

The offensive line will be the biggest question mark for the offense as both tackles are new from last season. But if things go well, this offense has an opportunity to be one of the best in the league.

The Aggies, who went 8-4 last season, will not only be looking to erase last season’s disappointing 8-4 finish but will also be out to erase the memory of last season’s head-scratching loss to the Bulldogs.

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every aspect of the matchup with the Razorbacks throughout the week.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

The Aggies are should have the talent advantage in this one, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However Starkville is never an easy place to play and coming off of tough back-to-back matchups with Miami and Arkansas, the Aggies could be a bit banged up.



Despite that, I expect them to hold on in a tight one.



Texas A&M 23, Mississippi State 20

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

The only word to describe the matchup in Starkville is pain. Last year, Will Rogers put on a show in College Station with over 400 passing yards, three touchdowns, and a passer rating of 152.8. Will that be the case again?

Fun fact: Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson threw four touchdowns and completed 63 percent of his throws on the road while at LSU. He does it again on the way to a win.

Texas A&M 42, Mississippi State 28

Timm Hamm - Staff Writer

This one's about revenge. The Aggies are a more talented program this season, just like they were last season. But it somehow didn't translate on the field as A&M's loss to the Bulldogs last year was one of the bigger head-scratchers of the SEC schedule. This year will be different. And it might get ugly as the Ags defense will dominate.

Texas A&M 42, Mississippi State 17

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

It's Mississippi State and coach Mike Leach, so the Aggies better have their best offensive foot forward. It's an easy game to look past with the trip to Alabama the following week. I'm betting the Aggies won't be looking ahead.

Texas A&M 38, Mississippi State 31

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

After what should be a slugfest of a game in Week 4, the Texas A&M Aggies hit the road to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Last season the Bulldogs pulled out the close four-point victory over the Aggies, however, the Aggies will likely come out this year and take this one over Mississippi State. The Aggies need to make sure they don’t look ahead to their Week 6 matchup though, otherwise, the Bulldogs could pull out another upset.

Texas A&M 31 Mississippi State 21

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

This will be no cakewalk for the Aggies. The schedule does not line up well for the Aggies in this game. It is shoved between two of the hardest games on the schedule, Arkansas and Alabama. Mississippi State will have the quarterback edge in this matchup with Will Rogers. That is the only edge the Bulldogs will have over the Aggies. This game has "trap game" written all over it, but the Aggies still squeeze out the win.

Texas A&M 34, Mississippi State 28

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast HERE

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here