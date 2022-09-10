The Texas A&M Aggies entered Saturday's matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kyle Field as major favorites.

And while the Las Vegas oddsmakers are usually spot on with their predictions, that was not the case here, with the Aggies falling to the Mountaineers 17-14 in arguably the biggest college football upset of the season.

'We'll evaluate everything we do,'' said coach Jimbo Fisher after the flop. "Seriously.''

From the beginning of the game, something was off for the Aggies, with their offense continuing its struggles from a week ago against Sam Houston.

For the game, the Aggies managed just seven points offensively, with their other score coming off of a 95-yard Devon Achane kick-off return touchdown.

In the passing game, Haynes King was once again inconsistent, completing 13 of 20 passes for just 97 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

The running game was also suspect, with the Aggies rushing 18 times for a mere 89 yards.

On the other side, the Mountaineers were in control on the offensive side, rushing 51 times for 187 yards and eating up over 40 minutes of game clock.

Camerun Peoples was the hero of the game for App State, rushing 19 times for 112 yards for the game.

Following the loss, the Aggies must now take things back to the drawing board, with the No. 15 ranked Miami Hurricane's coming to College Station for a ranked matchup. ... Not to mention a potentially warm seat for coach Fisher - and his "serious evaluation'' after another major disappointment in the loss column.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here