WATCH: Aggies Star Freshman WR Evan Stewart Makes First Collegiate Catch

There might not be a more anticipated college debut for a Texas A&M Aggies freshman in recent memory than for freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart.

After all, Stewart was arguably the biggest gem of the Aggies historical 2022 recruiting class, it is easy to understand why.

And on Saturday he was able to make an early impact in the Aggies' season opener against Sam Houston, catching a 13-yard toe-dragging catch for a first down on his first target of the game from quarterback Haynes King.

During the last recruiting cycle, Stewart ranked as Sports Illustrated's No. 2 wide receiver and No. 12 overall player in the country.

Standing 6 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds, the former Frisco Liberty star decided to forgo his senior season and focus on getting ready for his Aggies career.

Before making his decision, Stewart had 19 catches for 414 yards and three touchdowns this season.

In his junior season in 2020, Stewart hauled in 46 catches for 913 yards and six touchdowns, improving his numbers from his sophomore campaign, where he had 43 receptions for 757 yards and seven touchdowns.

Known as a dangerous vertical threat with excellent run after the catch ability, Stewart has the ability to play either in the slot or on the outside and has a high upside as a route-runner if given the right opportunity.

Now, he is in maroon and white, and could already be one of the Aggies top playmakers on offense.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!



Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here