Skip to main content
Texas A&M Plummets in AP Poll After Upset Loss To Appalachian State

Texas A&M Plummets in AP Poll After Upset Loss To Appalachian State

After losing to Appalachian State at home, the Aggies slid 18 spots in this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

The drop was inevitable. After a devastating 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home, the Texas A&M Aggies didn't just drop though. They crashed in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, dropping all the way from No. 6 to No. 24. 

Now, with No. 13 Miami coming to Kyle Field next week, Texas A&M has some serious questions to answer.

Their underwhelming Week 1 performance, a 31-0 win against (FCS) Sam Houston, likely played into the Aggies' free fall a good deal as well. What was brushed off as first game jitters early on, is now being looked at as what might be the Aggies' true identity. Head coach Jimbo Fisher might not be in the hot seat yet, but his name may end up on the waiting list if they don't turn things around soon. 

A&M's 18-spot backslide was by far the largest move within the AP Top 25 and leaves them as the eighth highest ranked team in the SEC. Ahead of them right now sit (No. 20) Ole Miss, (No. 18) Florida, (No. 15) Tennessee, (No. 10) Arkansas, (No. 9) Kentucky, (No. 2) Alabama, and (No. 1) Georgia. Bama's move from #1 to #2 was also notable, as they escaped Austin, TX with just a one-point win over the Longhorns. Georgia replaced them after dismantling Samford 33-0. 

Appalachian State's upset of the Aggies was probably the biggest shocker of the day. Although, two other Sun Belt teams toppled top-25 schools as well. It was a wild Week 2, but luckily, there's plenty of time for Fisher and company to rebound.

Week 3's visit from the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes should be looked at by the Aggies as an opportunity to reestablish their identity and get their first quality win of the season. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16733754
Football

Texas A&M Plummets in AP Poll After Upset Loss To Appalachian State

After losing to Appalachian State at home, the Aggies slid 18 spots in this week's AP Top 25 Poll.

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19022644
Play
Football

Aggies Notebook: Texas A&M Sluggish in 17-14 Upset Loss to App State

Three key takeaways from the Aggies' upset loss to the Mountaineers.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19021078
Play
Football

'When Will It Click?': Can Texas A&M Get Back On Track Following Loss To Appalachian State?

The Aggies dropped a close one at Kyle Field on Saturday evening against a lesser opponent.

By Cole Thompson

Although Miami's a top 15 program, they have not been battle tested this season, having only faced (FCS) Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. This is a must-win for A&M and likely one of the easier games they'll have against a ranked opponent this fall. 

A win on Saturday would do wonders for this squad, but a loss could be the next step on a slippery slope. 

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

In This Article (1)

Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

USATSI_16733754
Football

Texas A&M Plummets in AP Poll After Upset Loss To Appalachian State

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19022644
Football

Aggies Notebook: Texas A&M Sluggish in 17-14 Upset Loss to App State

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19021078
Football

'When Will It Click?': Can Texas A&M Get Back On Track Following Loss To Appalachian State?

By Cole Thompson
jimbo hot mouth
Football

Aggies 'Hot Seat': Should Coach Jimbo Fisher Be On It?

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19008485
Football

'My Fault': Jimbo Fisher Fails Texas A&M in Bad Upset Loss

By Art Garcia
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) is tackled by Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Nick Ross (4) in the second quarter at Kyle Field.
Football

'We'll Evaluate Everything - Seriously': No. 6 Aggies Fall in Major Upset to Appalachian State

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19020373
Football

Halftime: Texas A&M Woes Continue, Tied with Appalachian State

By Cole Thompson
Haynes King
Football

Aggies Upset by Mountaineers 17-14: Live Updates

By AllAggies Staff