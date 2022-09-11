Texas A&M Plummets in AP Poll After Upset Loss To Appalachian State

The drop was inevitable. After a devastating 17-14 loss to Appalachian State at home, the Texas A&M Aggies didn't just drop though. They crashed in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, dropping all the way from No. 6 to No. 24.

Now, with No. 13 Miami coming to Kyle Field next week, Texas A&M has some serious questions to answer.

Their underwhelming Week 1 performance, a 31-0 win against (FCS) Sam Houston, likely played into the Aggies' free fall a good deal as well. What was brushed off as first game jitters early on, is now being looked at as what might be the Aggies' true identity. Head coach Jimbo Fisher might not be in the hot seat yet, but his name may end up on the waiting list if they don't turn things around soon.

A&M's 18-spot backslide was by far the largest move within the AP Top 25 and leaves them as the eighth highest ranked team in the SEC. Ahead of them right now sit (No. 20) Ole Miss, (No. 18) Florida, (No. 15) Tennessee, (No. 10) Arkansas, (No. 9) Kentucky, (No. 2) Alabama, and (No. 1) Georgia. Bama's move from #1 to #2 was also notable, as they escaped Austin, TX with just a one-point win over the Longhorns. Georgia replaced them after dismantling Samford 33-0.

Appalachian State's upset of the Aggies was probably the biggest shocker of the day. Although, two other Sun Belt teams toppled top-25 schools as well. It was a wild Week 2, but luckily, there's plenty of time for Fisher and company to rebound.

Week 3's visit from the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes should be looked at by the Aggies as an opportunity to reestablish their identity and get their first quality win of the season.

Although Miami's a top 15 program, they have not been battle tested this season, having only faced (FCS) Bethune-Cookman and Southern Miss. This is a must-win for A&M and likely one of the easier games they'll have against a ranked opponent this fall.

A win on Saturday would do wonders for this squad, but a loss could be the next step on a slippery slope.

