Ex Aggies WR Demond Demas To Sit Out 2022 Season

The former Aggie will prioritize his legal troubles over playing on the field this season

Former Texas A&M Aggies receiver Demond Demas officially entered the NCAA transfer portal, this spring following his arrest on a family violence assault charge.

Now, instead of finding his next opportunity and getting back to the game of football right away, Demas it appears as though Demas to take a year off, and focus on himself, and get on top of his legal issues.

“I will most likely be taking this season off to get all my off-field affairs in order,” Demas told Chris Hummer of 247Sports. "That process is happening as we speak." 

Demas was released from Brazos County Jail on bond several days following his arrest. His attorney, Tony Buzbee, released a statement on the incident, stating he would do everything to clear his name on a later date.

Demas told Hummer via Twitter direct message that his "off-field issues are being resolved."

Matt Galatzan
Since his arrival in College Station, Demas has dealt with his fair share of off-the-field concerns. 

In 2020, he was accused of hitting a woman who was stated to be his girlfriend. Demas also was arrested for possession of marijuana in March of 2021 during a traffic stop, a misdemeanor charge.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Demas played in 10 games and made six starts before suffering a season-ending leg injury. He recorded 15 catches for 235 yards and a touchdown.

