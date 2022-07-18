USC WR Commit Zachariah Branch Talks 'Genuine Connection' with Aggies

The Texas A&M Aggies might've missed out on a commitment from 2023 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) receiver Zachariah Branch, but nothing is ever official until the pen hits paper on National Signing Day.

Branch, who is one of the most highly-coveted receivers in his class, has been committed to USC since Christmas Eve and took his official visit to Los Angeles on June 16. And even in the midst of being "locked in" to his pledge to coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, he still made an official visit to College Station June 24 and spoke of a "genuine connection" with the Aggies.

"I visited Texas A&M a couple weeks ago just to check it out and see what they had to offer, but I'm still fully locked in with USC," he told Zach Goodall of Sports Illustrated's AllGators.com at Under Armor Future 50. "(The Aggies) weren't really trying to pitch me as much, it was really kind of a genuine connection. I got to spend time with Jimbo Fisher. He was really genuine, talking about regular stuff. Like he was talking about how he was hunting and he hunted a lion and I'm like 'you tripping on that one.'"

Aside from not feeling pressure from the Aggies to overly convince him to swing his commitment, Branch says the A&M visit was impressive for a multitude of reasons.

"(A&M) definitely did impress me, just not even on the athletic side of things, but also the academic side of things," he said. "And I'm big in their recovery, and they take a lot of time and spend a lot of time in recovery as well, so that really did impress me and my family. But it definitely was pretty cool just talking to all the coaches and seeing what they had to offer. They have a lot of coaches that have NFL experience so I mean it was good just to be around guys like."

Considering how committed he is to staying close to his hometown of Las Vegas, it speaks volumes that chose to make a trip to College Station. Branch even admitted he's not taking any more visits after his two recent trips.

"Some schools are pushing to get me out there like Alabama, Texas been reaching out, Tennessee, Oregon ... but I think I'm not gonna take any other visits I'm just gonna stick to USC and stay true to it."

We've seen crazier things happen in recruiting before, so his successful visit to A&M, despite the USC pledge, doesn't mean nothing.

Branch had 48 catches for 1,094 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season with Bishop Gorman last year.

