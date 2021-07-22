Around The SEC: Nick Saban Relying On Alabama Defense For National Title Run

One year after the offense shined, it'll be the defense's turn to bring a 19th title to Tuscaloosa

Note: All Aggies' "Around the SEC" series will feature stories on all 14 programs in preparation for the 2021 season.

Nick Saban needs no introduction at SEC Media Days. He really doesn't need it in most places anymore.

Alabama is the standard of SEC football. At least that's what Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher said. Actually, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin said that too.

Well, when you think about it, who hasn't said that about the Crimson Tide by now?

Alabama is coming off its 18th national title. Saban is on his seventh with the team. Again, the Crimson Tide are a favorite to repeat in 2021, thus sucking the souls out of 13 other teams as they look to take down the G.O.A.T.

It's the mentality. That's what separates Saban from others. It's why he's one win away from officially passing Paul "Bear" Bryant for the most in program history.

“Who the opponent is should not determine the level that you play at, because if you're controlling what you control, you want to be the best player that you can be, and you want to do that every single down because that's what creates value for you," Saban said in Hoover, Ala. Wednesday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide returns to normalcy with a chance to only improve off last season. This time though, the defense will need to carry the offense if they want to make it back to Atlanta.

Alabama is replacing eight starters on offense, most notably Mac Jones, Jaylen Waddle, Najee Harris, and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Perhaps the biggest loss comes in the form of Steve Sarkisian, who soon could return to the SEC if the conference allows Texas to join. Last year, Alabama led the conference in points per game (48.5 ppg), and finished second in total yards (541.6 ypg).

Is Bill O'Brien the next to rehabilitate before accepting a Power Five job?

“Bill has done a really, really good job, but everybody’s got to remember that ‘Sark’ came from the NFL,” Saban said of his new offensive coordinator. “Lane (Kiffin) had coached in the NFL. I’ve coached in the NFL. I don’t think systematically what happens in the NFL is all that much different than what happens in college when it comes to football itself.”

If anything, O'Brien knows what NFL teams are looking for talent-wise to where John Metchie III could be the next Julio Jones. During his time in Houston, O'Brien went 52-48 over seven seasons with the Texans and made the postseason four times.

On top of that, he was a winner at the collegiate level, helping Penn State push on through trialing times.

“Everyone knows who he is and what he does,” Metchie said of O’Brien. “I’m excited to have his mind collaborate with the Alabama offense.”

Metchie and sophomore Bryce Young will be the key to the offense. Last season when Waddle suffered a season-ending ankle injury, the Ontario native filled in well as the team's No. 2.

He totaled 916 yards and six touchdowns on 55 catches, plus delivering one of the hardest hits on the season on Florida's Trey Dean.

"Biggest thing was just worth ethic, bringing in your best self day in and day out and just being consistent," Metchie said of his season.

Speaking of Young, who cares if he plays this year, right? The Pasadena native already has earned nearly $1 million thanks to the new NIL ruling. Last year, the former No. 1 QB recruited made 22 passing attempts.

He's a millionaire before even being named Alabama's starter.

"Everything that we've done in college athletics in the past has always been equal," Saban said of the new ruling. "Everybody's had equal scholarship, equal opportunity. Now that's probably not going to be the case. Some positions, some players will have more opportunities than others."

Maybe Young will thrive. Maybe he'll sink. The defense can't be an issue if Alabama wants to repeat.

Pete Golding will be bringing back eight starters for 2021. Last year, they ranked 32nd in total yards and 77th in stopping opponents on third.

Yeah, that won't cut it. Good thing a full offseason should help.

"I think this is going to be a very good unit," Alabama defensive lineman Phil Mathis said. "I feel like we've just got to take on a role and live up to the hype. Don't buy into it, but also show them what we're capable of once it comes game time.”

Names like Will Anderson and Malachi Moore should build off their freshman seasons. Others like Christian Harris and Josh Jobe will be asked to step up in replacements of Patrick Surtain II and Dylan Moses.

Saban didn't spend much time singling out players, but he did speak of Henry To'o To'o, the transfer linebacker from rival Tennessee. He didn't call him a great linebacker for the Vols or a good player for the conference.

No, Saban thinks To'o To'o is one of the best linebackers in the country. The rich only get richer in the self-appointed. "Title Town".

"You always want to have a great signal-caller or quarterback-type guy on defense," Saban said.

"I think that's something that Henry can really add to us as well as being a very productive player."

The SEC is stronger than before. Texas A&M will return nine defensive starters for a showdown on October 9. Georgia returns JT Daniels, plus added two key transfers in cornerback Derion Kendrick from Clemson and tight end Arik Gilbert from LSU.

Even Ole Miss is confident with the combination of Matt Corral and Jeff Lebby on the Lane Train Express out in Oxford.

The real question, do you think Saban cares? Games haven't even started and fans are looking for ways Alabama will be slowed down.

They do it every year and at the end of the season, they're always wrong.

Saban seemed more relaxed than in years past. A reporter asked about running a 12-man personnel approach, to which the 40-year coach replied "What is 12 personnel?"

Reporters erupted with laughter, and Saban cracked a smile.

Hold up, he smiled? Without winning a championship?

Who is this imposter and what has he done with the real Nick Saban? Or Coach Saban, if you ask Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders what reporters call him.

"I respond to just about anything," said Saban. "And I've been called just about everything."

Eight new coaches made their debuts at media days during the four afternoons. They all hope to leave a good impression and maybe even become the next face of SEC coaching.

How do they do that? Win like Alabama.

It's why when Saban and the Crimson Tide enter a room or stadium, best you listen.

“You have to have culture in your organization,” Saban said, “which probably comes from the mindset of the people in your organization to have goals and aspirations for what they want to accomplish and what they want to do."

