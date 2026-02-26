Dallas Cowboys Coaching Staff Left Meaningful Impression on Texas A&M's Cashius Howell

There are very few things that fans of the Texas A&M Aggies love more than their beloved school, but for some of them, one of those things might be their NFL team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Being able to cheer for an Aggie legend and their favorite NFL team would be icing on the cake for many fans, and that could be a possibility if Cashius Howell was picked by Jerry Jones and his staff when the NFL Draft happens in April.

Howell recalled his interview with the Cowboys during talks with the media before the NFL Combine, and how his skill set would transfer to "America's Team" at the next level.

Staying In Texas?

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) reacts during first half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Howell is preparing for the NFL Combine, ready to show off his physical abilities after dominating at the college level this past season. Before that, though, he had a formal interview with the Cowboys, part of the process for the teams and players to have early conversations in the process.

"They put in a small install for me," Howell said of his interview with the Cowboys. "But you know, within that install, I definitely feel like you know, I'd be able to adapt and effectively play that role in a 3-4 defense at that level.

The Cowboys could use a player with the skill-set of Howell, as they were the 30th-ranked NFL defense in opponents' yards per game, allowing 377. As a dominant pass rusher, he would help their defensive front, which averaged just 2.1 sacks per game, which was good for 22nd in the league this past season.

Howell has proven how dominant he was at the college level, finishing seventh in sacks for the 2025 season with 11.5 and generating 41 pressures on opposing quarterbacks. He was rightfully rewarded for his season as well, being named a unanimous All-American, and the SEC defensive player of the year for the season.

Currently mocked as a first-round draft pick, and the third edge defender off the board, CBS Sports actually has Howell falling to the Cowboys with the 20th pick of the NFL Draft. Ranked as the 24th prospect, it could be a perfect pairing for the two parties.

With the combine being one of the central focus points for NFL front offices, putting players through physical tests. A big day awaits Howell, who will participate in the first day of activities on February 26.