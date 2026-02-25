Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys Remain Far Apart in Contract Talks

The Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey are still negotiating a potential contract extension for the All-Pro kicker, but it doesn’t appear as if they’ve made much headway ahead of free agency.

Aubrey and his agent are reportedly seeking a new contract that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid kicker. Dallas doesn’t disagree that he’s deserving of such a contract, though they remain unwilling to meet Aubrey’s asking price, which is reportedly around $10 million per season, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

At present, Harrison Butker is the highest paid kicker in the NFL, collecting an average annual value of $6.4 million on his contract with the Chiefs. The Cowboys have expressed a willingness to exceed that in Aubrey’s new deal, though they’re still coming up short of his lofty demands.

Aubrey will be a restricted free agent this offseason. If the two sides can’t reach an agreement on a new contract, the Cowboys could still bring him back by using a second-round tender on the 30-year-old, at a cost of around $5.8 million. Alternatively, Dallas could use the right of first refusal tender on him, which would enable the team to match any offer sheet Aubrey signs with another team in free agency.

Aubrey has been an All-Pro in each of his three seasons in the NFL. He’s made 112 of 127 field goals for the Cowboys and is 126 for 130 on extra point attempts. He owns a 96.9% conversion rate on field goals across 51 games in the league, and is 35 for 44 from beyond 50 yards.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated