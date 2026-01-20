Expectations Continue To Rise for Texas A&M Football in 2026

If there was ever a season that the Texas A&M Aggies proved that they could hang with some of the country's best teams, 2025 was without a doubt that year.

Though a loss to the national champion runner-up Miami Hurricanes derailed their championship hopes in the first round, the game score was only 10-3 in a windy day in College Station, and their loss to the Texas Longhorns was only by 10 points as well, while their road wins against Notre Dame and LSU were just more fuel for the Texas A&M hype train.

A hype train that should keep on rolling through the 2026 season.

Texas A&M Nears Top 5 Rank In Way-Too-Early Top 25

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to throw the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Just a day removed from the national championship game, CBS Sports published their thoughts on the 2026 season with their own way-too-early Top 25 ranking, spotting the Maroon and White at No. 6, behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Lone Star college football fans unfortunately didn't get to see Texas' two best college football teams in the 2025 season meet up in the College Football Playoff, but the meeting between the Aggies and Fighting Irish, as we all know, was one for the ages.

Highlighted by Mario Craver's insane 86-yard touchdown catch and Marcel Reed finding Nate Boerkircher for the game-winning score on fourth down, the Fightin' Farmers were able to shock the Irish in South Bend and catapult themselves into the top 10 of the AP Poll, where they stayed for the rest of the season.

The Aggies are ranked third of nine SEC teams that are included on the list, behind only the Texas Longhorns (No. 2) and the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3).

Last year's national champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes, reign atop the list as many would expect, while the newly crowned champion Indiana Hoosiers come in at No. 8.

Here is the complete ranking, via CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Texas Longhorns

3) Georgia Bulldogs

4) Oregon Ducks

5) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

6) Texas A&M Aggies

7) Texas Tech Red Raiders

8) Indiana Hoosiers

9) Michigan Wolverines

10) Oklahoma Sooners

11) USC Trojans

12) BYU Cougars

13) Miami Hurricanes

14) LSU Tigers

15) Alabama Crimson Tide

16) Louisville Cardinals

17) Missouri Tigers

18) Utah Utes

19) Washington Huskies

20) Ole Miss Rebels

21) Houston Cougars

22) Penn State Nittany Lions

23) SMU Mustangs

24) Virginia Tech Hokies

25) South Carolina Gamecocks