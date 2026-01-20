Expectations Continue To Rise for Texas A&M Football in 2026
If there was ever a season that the Texas A&M Aggies proved that they could hang with some of the country's best teams, 2025 was without a doubt that year.
Though a loss to the national champion runner-up Miami Hurricanes derailed their championship hopes in the first round, the game score was only 10-3 in a windy day in College Station, and their loss to the Texas Longhorns was only by 10 points as well, while their road wins against Notre Dame and LSU were just more fuel for the Texas A&M hype train.
A hype train that should keep on rolling through the 2026 season.
Texas A&M Nears Top 5 Rank In Way-Too-Early Top 25
Just a day removed from the national championship game, CBS Sports published their thoughts on the 2026 season with their own way-too-early Top 25 ranking, spotting the Maroon and White at No. 6, behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and ahead of the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Lone Star college football fans unfortunately didn't get to see Texas' two best college football teams in the 2025 season meet up in the College Football Playoff, but the meeting between the Aggies and Fighting Irish, as we all know, was one for the ages.
Highlighted by Mario Craver's insane 86-yard touchdown catch and Marcel Reed finding Nate Boerkircher for the game-winning score on fourth down, the Fightin' Farmers were able to shock the Irish in South Bend and catapult themselves into the top 10 of the AP Poll, where they stayed for the rest of the season.
The Aggies are ranked third of nine SEC teams that are included on the list, behind only the Texas Longhorns (No. 2) and the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 3).
Last year's national champion, the Ohio State Buckeyes, reign atop the list as many would expect, while the newly crowned champion Indiana Hoosiers come in at No. 8.
Here is the complete ranking, via CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Texas Longhorns
3) Georgia Bulldogs
4) Oregon Ducks
5) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
6) Texas A&M Aggies
7) Texas Tech Red Raiders
8) Indiana Hoosiers
9) Michigan Wolverines
10) Oklahoma Sooners
11) USC Trojans
12) BYU Cougars
13) Miami Hurricanes
14) LSU Tigers
15) Alabama Crimson Tide
16) Louisville Cardinals
17) Missouri Tigers
18) Utah Utes
19) Washington Huskies
20) Ole Miss Rebels
21) Houston Cougars
22) Penn State Nittany Lions
23) SMU Mustangs
24) Virginia Tech Hokies
25) South Carolina Gamecocks
